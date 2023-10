Natura &Co Holding S.A. is a holding company specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of cosmetic products. The group offers make-up, skin care, hair care, toiletries and fragrances under the brands Natura, The Body Shop, Avon and Aesop. Products are marketed through direct sales. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (26.1%), Argentina (7.4%), South America (9.9%), Americas (15.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.3%), Asia (9.3%) and Oceania (2.5%).

Sector Personal Products