NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/30
51.13 BRL   +2.90%
Board of Directors - Minutes (30.09.2020 - 11:00 AM BRT)

10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT

NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME 71.673.990/0001-77

Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35.300.143.183

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

  1. Date, Time and Place: On September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the principal place of business of Natura Cosméticos S.A. ("Company"), in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, Vila Jaguara, ZIP Code 05106-000.
  1. Call Notice: Waived due to the attendance, by conference call, of all members of the Board of Directors of the Company, under paragraph 2 of article 12 of the Bylaws of the Company.
  1. Quorum: All members of the Company's Board of Directors were in attendance, by conference call, namely: Roberto de Oliveira Marques; Itamar Gaino Filho; João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira; and José Antonio de Almeida Filippo. Mr. Moacir Salzstein, secretary of the meeting, was also present.

IV. Presiding Board: Mr. Itamar Gaino Filho presided over the meeting, and invited Mr. Moacir Salzstein to act as secretary.

  1. Agenda: To resolve upon the Company's financial statements to be especially reissued for purposes of reissue of the independent auditors' reports.

VI. Resolutions: After discussions concerning the matters contained in the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously approved, without qualifications, the financial statements related to the Company's fiscal years ended in 2016 and 2015, especially for purposes of reissue of the audit report of the independent auditors.

VII. Adjournment: The Chairman thanked the presence of all and ordered the adjournment of the meeting, first suspending the same, so that these minutes could be drawn up, according to votes cast by e-mails, which after being read, discussed and found to be in order, were approved and signed by the Chairman, the Secretary and the attending directors. Presiding Board: Itamar Gaino Filho - Chairman; Moacir Salzstein - Secretary. Board of Directors Members: Roberto de Oliveira Marques; Itamar Gaino Filho; João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira; and José Antonio de Almeida Filippo.

I hereby certify that these minutes are a true copy of the original transcribed in the Company's

book.

São Paulo, September 30, 2020.

__________________________________

Moacir Salzstein

Secretary

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:54:03 UTC
