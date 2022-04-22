Brazil's Natura expects revenue drop amid cost pressures, Citi downgrades it

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian
cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA fell on Friday
after it said it expects to report a drop in revenue for the
first quarter of 2022, hit by ongoing cost pressures.
The move led analysts at Citi to downgrade Natura's shares
to "Neutral" and assign a "High Risk" rating for the company,
mentioning results volatility and lack of visibility on the
potential impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Common shares in Natura were down 3.7% at 20.44 reais
($4.27) in midday trading, extending a sharp 15.6% drop seen on
Wednesday, when rumors that the company would report weak
figures for the quarter started to circulate.
Natura said in a securities filing late on Thursday it
foresees net revenue between 8.20 billion and 8.25 billion reais
for the quarter, a decrease of 12.7%-13.3% from the same period
the previous year.
It also projected an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and
7.3%, compared to 10.2% in the first quarter of 2021.
The cosmetics maker added it continued to face cost
pressures as a result of increased inflation and higher
commodities prices.
In a research note, Citi analysts said they were initially
expecting impacts of the conflict in Ukraine to concentrate
mostly on Avon International, with 15% to 20% of sales directly
affected, but that Natura has now confirmed it has affected
other operations such as The Body Shop, weighing heavily on
margins.
"For this reason, we are taking a more conservative
stance... That said, we continue to see potential in the
long-term story; the company is achieving synergy/efficiency
gains between Avon/Natura and only scratched the surface of the
cross-selling potential between the brands," they said.
($1 = 4.7893 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Andre Romani; Additional
reporting and writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter
and Diane Craft)