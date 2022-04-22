Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Natura &Co Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/22 01:47:38 pm EDT
20.08 BRL   -5.36%
01:24pBrazil's Natura expects revenue drop amid cost pressures, Citi downgrades it
RE
04/22NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20NATURA & S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil's Natura expects revenue drop amid cost pressures, Citi downgrades it

04/22/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA fell on Friday after it said it expects to report a drop in revenue for the first quarter of 2022, hit by ongoing cost pressures.

The move led analysts at Citi to downgrade Natura's shares to "Neutral" and assign a "High Risk" rating for the company, mentioning results volatility and lack of visibility on the potential impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Common shares in Natura were down 3.7% at 20.44 reais ($4.27) in midday trading, extending a sharp 15.6% drop seen on Wednesday, when rumors that the company would report weak figures for the quarter started to circulate.

Natura said in a securities filing late on Thursday it foresees net revenue between 8.20 billion and 8.25 billion reais for the quarter, a decrease of 12.7%-13.3% from the same period the previous year. It also projected an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 7.3%, compared to 10.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

The cosmetics maker added it continued to face cost pressures as a result of increased inflation and higher commodities prices.

In a research note, Citi analysts said they were initially expecting impacts of the conflict in Ukraine to concentrate mostly on Avon International, with 15% to 20% of sales directly affected, but that Natura has now confirmed it has affected other operations such as The Body Shop, weighing heavily on margins.

"For this reason, we are taking a more conservative stance... That said, we continue to see potential in the long-term story; the company is achieving synergy/efficiency gains between Avon/Natura and only scratched the surface of the cross-selling potential between the brands," they said. ($1 = 4.7893 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini and Andre Romani; Additional reporting and writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -5.36% 20.08 Delayed Quote.-16.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.46% 76.45 Delayed Quote.9.76%
All news about NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
01:24pBrazil's Natura expects revenue drop amid cost pressures, Citi downgrades it
RE
04/22NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20NATURA & S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
04/20NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/18NATURA & S A : Assembleia
PU
04/13NATURA & S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
03/28NATURA & S A : Commitment to Life | 2021 Progress
PU
03/22NATURA & S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
03/18Tranche Update on Natura &Co Holding S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 1..
CI
03/18NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
Analyst Recommendations on NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 42 284 M 9 148 M 9 148 M
Net income 2022 657 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 7 427 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,0x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 29 350 M 6 169 M 6 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,35 BRL
Average target price 39,92 BRL
Spread / Average Target 87,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto de Oliveira Marques Executive Co-Chairman & Group CEO
José Antônio de Almeida Filippo Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-16.04%6 350
L'ORÉAL-13.43%209 834
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-3.02%19 350
KAO CORPORATION-13.03%19 317
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-8.35%11 572
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION0.30%8 529