NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/30
51.13 BRL   +2.90%
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - MINUTES (30.09.2020 - 11 : 00 am brt)
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - MINUTES (09.30.2020 - 6 : 30 pm brt)
FISCAL COUNCIL - MINUTES (09.30.2020 - 6 : 00 pm brt)
Fiscal Council - Minutes (09.30.2020 - 6:00 PM BRT)

10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ/ME 32.785.497/0001-97Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35.300.531.582

MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

  1. Date, Time and Place: On September 30, 2020, at 06:00 p.m., at the principal place of business of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Company"), at Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1.188, Room A17, Block A, Parque Anhanguera, ZIP Code 05106-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.
  1. Call Notice: Waived due to the attendance, by conference call, off all members of the Fiscal Council of the Company.
  1. Quorum: All members of the Company's Fiscal Council were in attendance, namely: Mr. Helmut Bossert, Mr. Eduardo Rogatto Luque and Mr. Carlos Elder Maciel.

IV. Presiding Board: Mr. Eduardo Rogatto Luque presided over the meeting, and invited Mr.

Moacir Salzstein to act as secretary.

  1. Agenda: Analyze and issue an opinion, pursuant to article 166, second paragraph, of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), regarding the increase of the Company's share capital, to be resolved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, within the authorized capital, through the issuance of 121,400,000 (one hundred and twenty-one million and four hundred million) new common shares, all nominative, book-entry and with no par value ("Shares"), with the exclusion of the preemptive right of the Company's current shareholders, pursuant to article 172, item I, of the Brazilian Corporation Law and article 9 of the Company's Bylaws ("Capital Increase"), through a primary public offering of shares, including in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), to be carried out through a global offering, carried out simultaneously in Brazil, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476, of January 16, 2009, and abroad, in the form of ADSs, in an offering registered in the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act.

VI. Resolutions: For purposes of the article 166, second paragraph, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, after acknowledging the agenda of the Board of Director's Meeting, the members of the Fiscal Council expressed, unanimously, their accordance with the performance of the Capital Increase, approving the issuance of a favorable opinion on the Capital Increase, in accordance with the Exhibit to these minutes.

VII. Adjournment: There being nothing further to discuss, the Chairman thanked the presence of all and ordered the adjournment of the meeting, first suspending it, so that these minutes could be drawn up, which after being read, discussed and found to be in order, were approved, according to votes cast by e-mails and signed by the board and by the attending fiscal council members. Presiding Board: (aa) Sr. Eduardo Rogatto Luque, President. Sr. Moacir

Salzstein, Secretary. Members of the Fiscal Council: (aa) Helmut Bossert, Eduardo Rogatto Luque and Carlos Elder Maciel.

I hereby certify that these minutes are a true copy of the original transcribed in the Company's

book.

São Paulo, September 30, 2020.

Moacir Salzstein

Secretary

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ/ME 32.785.497/0001-97Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35.300.531.582

EXHIBIT TO THE MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

FISCAL COUNCIL'S OPINION

The members of the Company's Fiscal Council, in the exercise of their legal and statutory duties and in compliance with article 166, second paragraph of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, have examined the Company's management proposal for Capital Increase and, based on the examined documents, hereby issue an opinion in favor of the Capital Increase.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. FISCAL COUNCIL

Fiscal Council Members:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:54:03 UTC
