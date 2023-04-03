Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Natura &Co Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-04-03 pm EDT
13.57 BRL   +2.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal buys luxury brand Aesop from Brazil's Natura for $2.5 bln

04/03/2023 | 11:40pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L'Oreal struck a deal with Brazil's Natura & Co to buy Aesop, its Australian luxury brand, at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion, both firms said on Monday.

The deal, L'Oreal's largest ever brand acquisition according to Dealogic data, expands the firm's presence in the luxury cosmetics market, while also providing the Brazilian company with some financial relief amid shrinking margins and heavy debt.

The acquisition is also the third largest on record of an Australian company in the consumer products sector, the data showed.

The brand, Natura's most profitable, operates almost 400 stores and posted sales of $537 million in 2022, up 21% in constant currency from a year earlier.

It also reported double-digit growth across all its regions last year, and said it had entered the Chinese market "with strong performance that exceeded expectations".

"Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and L'Oreal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and travel retail," L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said in a statement.

For Natura, the deal adds to a broader organizational shakeup that saw former chief executive and executive chairman Roberto Marques step down in June last year, handing over the reins to Fabio Barbosa.

The firm said the sale will support its financial deleverage and focus on strategic priorities such as the integration of its Latin America operations, "as well as the further optimization of Avon International's footprint and the continued improvement of The Body Shop's business".

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be paid in cash on its closing date, expected in the third quarter of 2023, Natura said.

Melbourne-headquartered Aesop was established in 1987 and offers skin, hair and body care products.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini in Sao Paolo, Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sonali Paul & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.42% 5.5136 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
L'ORÉAL 1.02% 415.45 Real-time Quote.24.54%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 2.80% 13.57 Delayed Quote.13.70%
All news about NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 38 260 M 7 561 M 7 561 M
Net income 2023 -911 M -180 M -180 M
Net Debt 2023 10 171 M 2 010 M 2 010 M
P/E ratio 2023 -22,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 635 M 3 683 M 3 683 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,57 BRL
Average target price 16,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fábio Colletti Barbosa Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guilherme Strano Castellan Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.13.70%3 580
L'ORÉAL23.28%239 130
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.48%18 578
KAO CORPORATION-1.67%18 068
COTY INC.40.89%10 282
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-15.93%7 908
