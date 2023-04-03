L'Oreal buys luxury brand Aesop from Brazil's Natura for $2.5 bln

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group
L'Oreal struck a deal with Brazil's Natura & Co
to buy Aesop, its Australian luxury brand, at an
enterprise value of $2.53 billion, both firms said on Monday.
The deal, L'Oreal's largest ever brand acquisition according
to Dealogic data, expands the firm's presence in the luxury
cosmetics market, while also providing the Brazilian company
with some financial relief amid shrinking margins and heavy
debt.
The acquisition is also the third largest on record of an
Australian company in the consumer products sector, the data
showed.
The brand, Natura's most profitable, operates almost 400
stores and posted sales of $537 million in 2022, up 21% in
constant currency from a year earlier.
It also reported double-digit growth across all its regions
last year, and said it had entered the Chinese market "with
strong performance that exceeded expectations".
"Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and
L'Oreal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential,
notably in China and travel retail," L'Oreal CEO Nicolas
Hieronimus said in a statement.
For Natura, the deal adds to a broader organizational
shakeup that saw former chief executive and executive chairman
Roberto Marques step down in June last year, handing over the
reins to Fabio Barbosa.
The firm said the sale will support its financial deleverage
and focus on strategic priorities such as the integration of its
Latin America operations, "as well as the further optimization
of Avon International's footprint and the continued improvement
of The Body Shop's business".
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals,
will be paid in cash on its closing date, expected in the third
quarter of 2023, Natura said.
Melbourne-headquartered Aesop was established in 1987 and
offers skin, hair and body care products.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini in Sao Paolo, Scott Murdoch in
Sydney and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sonali Paul & Shri
Navaratnam)