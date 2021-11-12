Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Natura &Co Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
Natura &Co posts $50 mln quarterly profit; plans share buyback, listing switch

11/12/2021 | 08:43am EST
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura &Co has reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly net income to 272.9 million reais ($50.5 million) while also announcing a new share buyback program and potential plans to list its shares in New York.

Natura group CEO Roberto Marques said it was tough to compare the results with the same period of 2020, when the firm grew by more than 20%, but noted it has still outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis and versus pre-pandemic levels.

Common shares in the company were down 7.4% in early trading at 37.08 reais.

The company, which owns brands like Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, said late on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 819 million reais in the third quarter - a drop of 47% from a year ago.

It reported an EBITDA margin of 8.6%, down 620 basis points year-on-year.

Natura is launching a new share buyback program of up to 1.5 billion reais and evaluating switching its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange to reflect its increasingly global nature.

On the buyback plan, Marques told Reuters that the company sees it as a good opportunity to create value for its shareholders.

He praised the Avon brand for reaching its first growth in sales during a nine-month period in 2021, after falling for five years in a row.

Marques said Natura's quarterly results were affected by global supply chain disruptions, inflation and foreign exchange depreciation in several markets, estimating an impact of about 5 percentage points on EBITDA margin.

According to Marques, Natura has had a hard time raising prices as key markets deal with these issues.

"Some of our markets are facing high unemployment levels, and the ability to raise prices gets compromised... It is a complex equation," Marques said. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb, Andrei Khalip and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 534 M 7 686 M 7 686 M
Net income 2021 74,0 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2021 8 153 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 800x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 198 M 10 203 M 10 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 40,02 BRL
Average target price 59,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto de Oliveira Marques Executive Co-Chairman & Group CEO
José Antônio de Almeida Filippo Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-23.77%10 203
L'ORÉAL33.35%264 993
KAO CORPORATION-20.98%26 181
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED2.27%25 576
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-11.17%9 612
COTY INC.53.70%9 047