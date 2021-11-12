Natura &Co posts $50 mln quarterly profit; plans share buyback, listing switch

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker
Natura &Co has reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly net
income to 272.9 million reais ($50.5 million) while also
announcing a new share buyback program and potential plans to
list its shares in New York.
Natura group CEO Roberto Marques said it was tough to
compare the results with the same period of 2020, when the firm
grew by more than 20%, but noted it has still outperformed the
industry on a year-to-date basis and versus pre-pandemic levels.
Common shares in the company were down 7.4% in early trading
at 37.08 reais.
The company, which owns brands like Avon, The Body Shop and
Aesop, said late on Thursday its adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached
819 million reais in the third quarter - a drop of 47% from a
year ago.
It reported an EBITDA margin of 8.6%, down 620 basis points
year-on-year.
Natura is launching a new share buyback program of up to 1.5
billion reais and evaluating switching its primary listing to
the New York Stock Exchange to reflect its increasingly global
nature.
On the buyback plan, Marques told Reuters that the company
sees it as a good opportunity to create value for its
shareholders.
He praised the Avon brand for reaching its first growth in
sales during a nine-month period in 2021, after falling for five
years in a row.
Marques said Natura's quarterly results were affected by
global supply chain disruptions, inflation and foreign exchange
depreciation in several markets, estimating an impact of about 5
percentage points on EBITDA margin.
According to Marques, Natura has had a hard time raising
prices as key markets deal with these issues.
"Some of our markets are facing high unemployment levels,
and the ability to raise prices gets compromised... It is a
complex equation," Marques said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb,
Andrei Khalip and Toby Chopra)