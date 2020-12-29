Natura & S A : Board of Directors - Minutes (12.22.2020)

NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A. National Register of Legal Publicly-Held Identification Number before Entities of the Ministry of Company the Registry of Companies Economy (CNPJ/ME) No. (NIRE) 35.300.143.183 71.673.990/0001-77

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 22, 2020

Date, Time and Place: December 22, 2020, at 12:00 PM, through conference call.

Call Notice: Waived due to the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

Quorum: All members of the Board of Directors of Natura Cosméticos S.A. (" Company ") attended, through a conference call, namely: Roberto de Oliveira Marques; Itamar Gaino Filho; João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira; and José Antonio de Almeida Filippo. Mr. Moacir Salzstein, secretary of the meeting, was also present.

IV. Presiding Board: Mr. Itamar Gaino Filho chaired the meeting, and invited Mr. Moacir Salzstein to act as secretary.

Agenda: To resolve upon the proposal for the amendment of the Company's Information

Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy.

VI. Resolutions: After discussions concerning the matter contained in the Agenda, the members of

the Board of Directors unanimously decided to recommend the amendment of the Company's Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy. The new Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy was initialed by the board and shall be filed in the Company's principal place of business and disclosed through Sistema Empresas.NET and the Company's Investor Relations (IR) website.

VII. Closing: The Chairman thanked everyone for being present and declared the meeting adjourned, but first suspended the meeting so that these minutes could be drafted, which, after being read, discussed and found to be in order, were approved, according to votes casted by e-mails and signed by the board and by the attending board members.

São Paulo, December 22, 2020.

I hereby certify that this is a true copy of the Minutes drawn up in the proper book.

____________________________________

Moacir Salzstein

Secretary

