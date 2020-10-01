Natura & S A : Climate Week

#ClimateWeek2020

More than ever, It's time to "Co"

2020 has been an unprecedented year of challenges and reflection for us all. The devastating human and economic impact of COVID-19, the urgent, resonant calls for racial and social justice, and the increasing need to address climate change have shown that inaction is no longer an option for individuals, governments or the business community. We must all play our part, working together in a multilateral approach to create a clear path toward much needed change.

At Natura &Co, during Climate Week 2020 we are sharing our Commitment to Life that we launched in June and we invite others to join us on our journey.And this year, as ClimateWeek takes on an even greater, and more consequential role in determining how society moves forward in a new post-pandemic world, our four businesses - Avon, Natura, The Body Shop, and Aesop - are already taking action, because we cannot run businesses on a dead planet.

Our Commitment to Life creates the roadmap for the work we will do. It sets out the goals we will achieve and the impact that we hope to create to tackle the world's most pressing issues on three dimensions: address the climate crisis and protect the Amazon; defend human rights and be human-kind; and embrace circularity and regeneration.

We all must be more ambitious and more urgent in our actions to address how we build back better in a post- COVID-19 environment, tackling the increasingly critical issues of both the climate crises and social injustice. As a Group we will do this by leveraging the power of the "&" and the "Co" in Natura &Co. The "&" represents our belief that economic development AND environmental protection is doable, while the "Co" represents the power of cooperation, collaboration, and all that unites people towards action. Government, civil society, NGO's, businesses, scientific communities, academia should work together to find solutions that enable faster and wider positive impact by all. The age of unilateralism by a single entity is over. We need to embrace a multilateral approach in how we drive decisions, even when we don't have all the answers.

From announcing our participation in the Microsoft-led Transform to Net Zero initiative, a cross-sector drive to accelerate the transition to a net zero global economy, to becoming a mentor company in the B Movement Builders initiative, which aims to transform the global economy for the benefit of all, we will continue our journey towards the creation of a better, more sustainable, more equal society.

This month I'm honored to continue the incredible legacy of Natura &Co's co-founder, Guilherme Leal, by joining the Board of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative-which acts an advisory board to the UN Secretary-General-and is dedicated to aligning strategies and operations to advance on the Sustainable Development Goals. For Natura &Co, the UN Global Compact is a perfect example of the power of the "Co."

The way things are going, the world is heading towards a 3.9oC temperature rise by 2100; global de-forestation is up 40% compared to 2014; seven hundred million people continue to live in extreme poverty; and it will take 257 years to close the economic gender gap globally *. With this in mind, Natura &Co is taking action to become the Patron of two new UN Global Compact Global Impact Initiatives: Ambition to 1.5oC and Target Gender Equality. Our goal is to help drive dialogue and action towards achieving the ambitions of the UN Sustainable Development Goals addressing both the climate crisis and gender equality. We will act to ensure that this will be the decade of action.

While none of us can solve these complex issues alone, we can, and must, all play our part, no matter how small, in creating change. Collectively, we can be the drivers of significant, positive impact. During the week we are joining with many voices on the important discussions that are taking place. I invite everyone to participate in Climate Week by listening, learning, and embracing the opportunity to be a change agent for a more sustainable, more just world.

At Natura &Co, we have much to share with you during the event. Please join us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for our daily updates from September 21 through to September 25.

My best wishes to you all,

Roberto Marques

Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Natura &Co

Monday 21st September

Peace One Day Event - UN Peace Day. Click here

07:00 EST - Angela Cretu, CEO, Avon 08:00 EST Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Natura &Co

12:30 EST - UN Global Compact Private Sector Forum - Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Natura &Co. Click here

Tuesday 22nd September

12:30 EST - UN Global Compact Impact Forum - Silvia Lagnado, Sustainable Growth Officer, Natura &Co. Click here

Wednesday 23rd September