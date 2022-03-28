Natura & S A : Commitment to Life | 2021 Progress

Commitment to Life: 2021 progress

In 2020, Natura &Co unveiled its

Sustainability Vision, Commitment to Life, laying out goals and actions to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues.

To address the Climate Crisis and Protect the Amazon

Defend Human Rights and be Human-Kind

It focuses on addressing the climate crisis, defending human rights and shifting towards circularity and regeneration.

Each year, we update on our progress and challenges against our goals. Here follows our 2021 update.

About Natura &Co

Our Aspiration: We will dare to innovate to promote positive economic, social and environmental impact - and become the best beauty company FOR the world.

Our Purpose: To nurture beauty and relationships for a better way of living and doing business.

Natura

Founded in 1969, CFT #1 in Brazil. Carbon neutral since 2007. Cruelty Free. 90% vegan. 1st public traded B Corp™ in 2014, 3rd certiﬁcation in 2020. Natura's EKOS line certiﬁed by The Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT).

Reduce our GHG emissions: become Net Zero by 2030.

Amazon: zero deforestation.

Science Based Targets for Biodiversity; enforce the Nagoya Protocol.

7.7+*

million Consultants & Representatives

*As of December 31, 2021.

64

sourcing communities

Aesop

Founded in 1987 in Australia, 247 stores in 27 markets, renowned for products created with meticulous attention to detail, and for reﬁned aesthetics. Aesop became a B Corp™ certiﬁed company in 2020.

For our associates: gender equality, inclusion of under represented groups, and living wage for all.

For our wider network: measured increases in earnings, education and health.

Intolerance to human rights infringement across our supply chain.

3,700+

stores & franchises

35,000+

employees & associates

The Body Shop

Founded by British entrepreneur Anita Roddick in 1976, The Body Shop champions change-making beauty and campaigns for social and environmental justice in more than 80 countries around the world.

Embrace Circularity and Regeneration

Full Packaging Circularity.

95%+ Renewable or Natural ingredients.

95%+ Biodegradable formulas.

Investments and collaborative action in Regenerative Solutions.

100+

countries around the world

40.16

billion R$ consolidated net revenue

Avon

Founded in 1886 in NYC. 5.6 million Representatives, 65+ countries, donated over US$ 1.1 billion to women's causes. Products of exceptional quality and most democratic beauty brands in the world.

For Ekos portfolio

Address the Climate Crisis & Protect the Amazon Goals are presented in pink Net Zero GHG emissions We hired an external consultant, Carbon Trust, to consolidate and calculate the organizational footprints for scopes 1, 2, and 3. Become Net Zero, delivering 1.5°C 20 years ahead of the UN Commitment Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for all companies scopes 1, 2, and 3 2.40 m tCO eq Our partners include Transform to Net Zero, a cross-sector initiative to accelerate the transition to a Net Zero global economy by 2050 and UN Global Compact Climate Ambition Accelerator. During 2021, we concluded our 2020 GHG inventory baseline for Natura &Co, as the ﬁrst step to address our ambition to become Net Zero. (Excluding use phase) 2020 We will submit our science-based targets to SBTi by April 2022 and we expect to receive their approval in the coming months. Protect the Amazon Amazon preservation from 1.8m to 3m ha 33 to 40 communities Increase revenue streams with 55 bio-ingredients (from 38)Share at least R$ 60 million in value with communities Target reached 40 40 (from R$ 33 million) In 2021, Natura &Co and Natura joined forces with MapBiomas, InfoAmazonia and Hacklab to launch the PlenaMata portal, a unique platform that monitors deforestation in the Amazon in real time. 33 34 2019 38 2020 39 2021 2030 R$ 60m

41 55 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2030 Biodiversity To halt and reverse biodiversi-ty loss, we are partnered with Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), Business for Nature, and are co-chairs of WEF's Champions for Nature. Help create targets with a network of partnerships (UEBT, SBTN, BfN, WEF)Expand from Natura's 16 year payment of ABS (access and beneﬁt sharing) to the Group by 2025 Foster collective e orts towards zero deforestation by 2025 2020 R$ 8.9m R$ 11.03m We are part of the corporate engagement for Science Based Target Network (SBTN). To help the construction of the SBTN methodology, we are piloting the methodology speciﬁcally with our Natura Ekos line and fulﬁlled Step 1 of 5. PlenaMata data shows 2021 had the highest deforestation rates in the Amazon since 2006 1.3m ha 0 ha 2020 2021 2025

Defend Human Rights & be Human-Kind Goals are presented in pink Our People 50% women on board / senior team by 2023 Target reached Equitable pay, closing the gender gap by 2023 We sit on the Board of UN Global Compact and are patrons of Target Gender Equality, its accelerator program for companies to set and reach ambitious targets for women's representation. Work towards 30% inclusion, in management, of under-represented groupsLiving wage (or above) for all by 2023 49.4% 50.4% 50% 35% 2019 2020 2021 Throughout 2021 we reviewed various solutions to assess D&I data as we faced data privacy and legislative issues in many of the markets in which Natura &Co operates. With the support of an external consultancy, an online survey tool will be used to anonymously gather data from our employees to support the establishment of our baseline. 2020 1A 2A2C 2021 1A 2A2C 2023 1A Our Wider Network Measurable gains for Consultants/Representatives and sourcing communitiesIncrease investments in key causes by 20% to U$ 600 millionUS$ 59m 2021*Promote our trusted and reliable model for the future of direct sales, health and digital inclusion Our costs have increased slightly since 2020 by approximately 23%, however this is mainly due to the increase in the Living Wage Rates. Our network reﬂects the omnichannel nature of our business. We work with the World Federation of Direct Selling (WFDSA) and Seldia (The European Direct Selling Association). In 2021 we completed an initial pilot project to measure the socio-economic impact that our Natura &Co direct selling companies have on the lives of Consultants / Representatives in our network. *Data only reﬂects 2021 result. 2020 ﬁgure to be reviewed with new methodology. As the Chair of the WFDSA Ethics Committee, Natura is leading activities to promote ethics beyond compliance, continuously raising WFDSA and DSAs' self-regulatory standards ("The Code") above local legislation/regulation. Our 2020 ﬁgures were re-calculated based on new and more robust certiﬁcation criteria. Palm Oil, Paper, Alcohol, Soy and Cotton values reﬂect certiﬁcation %. Mica value reﬂects traceability % as there is no global certiﬁcation standard available for Mica. Human Rights & Supply Chain Adopt robust Human Rights policy in line with UN Guiding Principles by 2023 Full (100%) traceability and/or certiﬁcation for critical supply chains by 2025 Palm Oil Mica Paper Alcohol Soy Cotton 100%85.3% We support the UN Working Group developing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in their work to undertake a decade of action on business and human rights. 70.6% 80.4% 44.8% 35.2% 41.5% Natura &Co's new Human Rights statement was unanimously approved by its Board of Directors in 2021. 0% 0% 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 NA 2020 0.2% 2021 3.4% 2.2% 2020 2021

100%

Embrace Circularity & Regeneration Goals are presented in pink Packaging Circularity 20% (or more) less packaging material (in weight) 50% of all plastic used to be of recycled content (in weight) 100% of all packaging material: Reusable or Recyclable or Compostable O set through "collection and reuse" programs to reach 100% responsible disposal where recycling infrastructure not available 2020 2021 2030 We are a signatory to The Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, united with 1,000 organizations across the plastic packaging value chain, progressing towards a circular economy. 7.3% 8% 100% 20% 50% 24.3% 20.9% 10.2% 7% 2020 2021 2030 2020 2021 2030 Formula Circularity 95%+ renewable or natural ingredients 95%+biodegradableformulas 100% of new formulas will have lower environmental footprint, measured by life cycle analysis (LCA) by 2025 Reduction in numbers reported by Natura &Co LATAM, especially Natura Cosmeticos (from 56.1% to 47.4% in weight). Alongside Henkel, L'Oreal, LVMH, P&G, and Unilever, Natura &Co is a founding member of the EcoBeautyScore Consortium, created to meet consumer demand for greater transparency about the environmental impact of cosmetic products. 2020 92.8% 2021 94.4% 2030 95%+ In 2021, a team with components from all the companies of the Group was deﬁned, a consulting ﬁrm was hired (Quantis), and the scope of the tool construction was deﬁned in line with the EcoBeautyScore Consortium. Regeneration Natura is a founding member of the Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT), and together we work with others to engage companies on the journey to regenerate nature and protect people through the ethical sourcing of biodiversity ingredients. Invest US$100 million (or more) in developing regenerative solutions, such as: biotechnology e.g. from waste to ingredients, plastics, etc. Find out more in our Natura &Co annual report 2021