Natura & Co Holding S.A.

Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188,

Sala A17-Bloco A, Parque Anhanguera,

São Paulo, São Paulo 05106-000,

Attention: Mr. Guilherme Strano Castellan, Chief Financial Officer

Reference: Increase of signiﬁcant ownership interest in Natura & Co Holding S.A.

Aikya Investment Management Limited (Aikya), is a private limited company duly incorporated in the United Kingdom, headquartered at Octagon Point 5, Cheapside, London EC2V 6AA. Aikya acts as the discretionary investment manager of all client portfolios on behalf of their domestic and international clients.

In compliance with Article 12 of the CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, Aikya hereby informs that the portfolios under its management have acquired in the secondary market, certain common shares issued by Natura & Co Holding S.A (Company).

The total position holding within the Company totals to, seventy million, two hundred and twenty-ﬁve thousand, four hundred and forty-four common shares (70,225,444), representing ﬁve point zero six per cent (5.06%) of all common shares issued by the Company

(1,386,848,066).

This investment does not intend to inﬂuence a change in the composition of corporate control

or a change in management structure within the company. Currently, Aikya Investment Management, does not intend acquire control or administration of the company.

Aikya Investment Management has elected discretionary management powers through investment management agreements with its clients. These investment management agreements also provide Aikya with proxy voting rights on behalf of its clients.

For any questions or further information, feel free to contact the team at Aikya Investment Management, risk.compliance@pinnacleinvestment.com.

Kind regards

Aikya Investment Management Limited.