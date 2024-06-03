NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ/ME 32.785.497/0001-97
NIRE 35.3.0053158-2
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
A Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co" ou "Companhia"), em cumprimento às disposições constantes no artigo 12 da Resolução CVM nº 044/2021, comunica aos acionistas e ao mercado em geral que recebeu correspondência da Aikya Investment Management Limited ("Aikya"), informando sobre o aumento da participação acionária na Companhia detida pelos veículos sob sua gestão discricionária.
A Aikya informou que sua participação atingiu 70.225.444 ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor nominal, equivalentes a 5,06% do total de ações de emissão da Natura &Co.
A Aikya informou, ainda, que sua participação acionária tem por objetivo o investimento na Companhia, sem intenção de alterar sua composição de controle ou estrutura administrativa, e não visa atingir nenhum percentual de participação acionária em particular.
A Companhia ressalta que as informações específicas exigidas pelo artigo 12 da Resolução CVM 44 constam da correspondência anexa a este comunicado.
São Paulo, 03 de junho de 2024.
Guilherme Castellan
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
Natura & Co Holding S.A.
Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188,
Sala A17-Bloco A, Parque Anhanguera,
São Paulo, São Paulo 05106-000,
Attention: Mr. Guilherme Strano Castellan, Chief Financial Officer
Reference: Increase of signiﬁcant ownership interest in Natura & Co Holding S.A.
Aikya Investment Management Limited (Aikya), is a private limited company duly incorporated in the United Kingdom, headquartered at Octagon Point 5, Cheapside, London EC2V 6AA. Aikya acts as the discretionary investment manager of all client portfolios on behalf of their domestic and international clients.
In compliance with Article 12 of the CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, Aikya hereby informs that the portfolios under its management have acquired in the secondary market, certain common shares issued by Natura & Co Holding S.A (Company).
The total position holding within the Company totals to, seventy million, two hundred and twenty-ﬁve thousand, four hundred and forty-four common shares (70,225,444), representing ﬁve point zero six per cent (5.06%) of all common shares issued by the Company
(1,386,848,066).
This investment does not intend to inﬂuence a change in the composition of corporate control
or a change in management structure within the company. Currently, Aikya Investment Management, does not intend acquire control or administration of the company.
Aikya Investment Management has elected discretionary management powers through investment management agreements with its clients. These investment management agreements also provide Aikya with proxy voting rights on behalf of its clients.
For any questions or further information, feel free to contact the team at Aikya Investment Management, risk.compliance@pinnacleinvestment.com.
Kind regards
Aikya Investment Management Limited.
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ/ME No.: 32.785.497/0001-97
NIRE: 35.3.0053158-2
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 12 of CVM Resolution nº 044/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it received a letter from Aikya Investment Management Limited ("Aikya"), informing an increase in the percentage ownership of the Company held by vehicles under its discretionary management.
Aikya informed that its participation reached 70,225,444 common shares, nominative and without par value, which represents 5.06% of Natura &Co's total shares.
Aikya also informed that its equity interest is for investment purposes only, with no intention of changing the control or influencing the administrative structure of the Company and does not aim to achieve any particular percentage of equity participation.
The Company informs that the information required by article 12 of CVM Resolution 44 is included in the letter attached herein.
São Paulo, June 03, 2024.
Guilherme Castellan
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Natura & Co Holding S.A.
Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188,
Sala A17-Bloco A, Parque Anhanguera,
São Paulo, São Paulo 05106-000,
Attention: Mr. Guilherme Strano Castellan, Chief Financial Officer
Reference: Increase of signiﬁcant ownership interest in Natura & Co Holding S.A.
Aikya Investment Management Limited (Aikya), is a private limited company duly incorporated in the United Kingdom, headquartered at Octagon Point 5, Cheapside, London EC2V 6AA. Aikya acts as the discretionary investment manager of all client portfolios on behalf of their domestic and international clients.
In compliance with Article 12 of the CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, Aikya hereby informs that the portfolios under its management have acquired in the secondary market, certain common shares issued by Natura & Co Holding S.A (Company).
The total position holding within the Company totals to, seventy million, two hundred and twenty-ﬁve thousand, four hundred and forty-four common shares (70,225,444), representing ﬁve point zero six per cent (5.06%) of all common shares issued by the Company
(1,386,848,066).
This investment does not intend to inﬂuence a change in the composition of corporate control
or a change in management structure within the company. Currently, Aikya Investment Management, does not intend acquire control or administration of the company.
Aikya Investment Management has elected discretionary management powers through investment management agreements with its clients. These investment management agreements also provide Aikya with proxy voting rights on behalf of its clients.
For any questions or further information, feel free to contact the team at Aikya Investment Management, risk.compliance@pinnacleinvestment.com.
Kind regards
Aikya Investment Management Limited.
