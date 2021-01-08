Natura & S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata (31.12.2020 - 10h00)

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97
NIRE 35.300.531.582
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Participação em Lives
A Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" ou "Companhia"), em atendimento ao Ofício Circular nº. 7/2020-CVM/SEP,datado de 26 de agosto de 2020, comunica aos acionistas e ao mercado em geral a participação de seus executivos em eventos de transmissão ao vivo ("Live") conforme detalhes abaixo:
Reuters Next(evento em inglês)
Tema: The Amazon and Business. A Delicate Coexistence.
Organizador: Reuters
Executivo e cargo: João Paulo Ferreira - CEO Natura &Co América Latina
Data e hora: Quinta-feira, 14 de janeiro de 2021 - 12h30 (BRT)
Link: https://reutersevents.com/events/next/
São Paulo, 08 de janeiro de 2021.
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Viviane Behar de Castro
Diretora de Relações com Investidores
