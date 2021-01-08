Log in
Natura & S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata (31.12.2020 - 10h00)

01/08/2021
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

Participação em Lives

A Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" ou "Companhia"), em atendimento ao Ofício Circular nº. 7/2020-CVM/SEP,datado de 26 de agosto de 2020, comunica aos acionistas e ao mercado em geral a participação de seus executivos em eventos de transmissão ao vivo ("Live") conforme detalhes abaixo:

Reuters Next(evento em inglês)

Tema: The Amazon and Business. A Delicate Coexistence.

Organizador: Reuters

Executivo e cargo: João Paulo Ferreira - CEO Natura &Co América Latina

Data e hora: Quinta-feira, 14 de janeiro de 2021 - 12h30 (BRT)

Link: https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

São Paulo, 08 de janeiro de 2021.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Viviane Behar de Castro

Diretora de Relações com Investidores

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:23:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
