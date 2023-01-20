Natura & S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Interim Accounting Information (ITR) For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022
s Report
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Report on review of quarterly information
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, comprising the statement of financial position at that date and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the quarter and nine-month period then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, and explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the interim information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, 16º andar, partes 1 e 6, Edifício Adalmiro Dellape Baptista B32, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04538-132,T: (11) 3674-2000, F: (11) 3674-2000, www.pwc.com.br
1
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Emphasis of Matter
Reissuance of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)
We draw attention to Note 2 to these Quarterly Information (ITR), which explains that the originally issued 30 September 2022 ITR was updated and reissued due the circumstances described therein. We originally issued our review report, on the previously issued ITR, on 9 November 2022. In connection with the update described in the referred footnote, we are issuing this new review report on the reissued ITR. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the interim accounting information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.
São Paulo, 20 January 2023
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP000160/O-5
Leandro Mauro Ardito
Contador CRC 1SP188307/O-0
2
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
'STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Parent
Consolidated
Note
Controladora
Consolidado
ASSETS
Note
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
LIABILITILES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
CURRENT
2022
2021
2022
2021
CURRENT
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
6
5,344
4,289
3,252,289
4,007,257
Borrowings, financing and debentures
19
-
-
429,265
945,069
Short-term investments
7
100,402
228,694
1,377,224
1,978,740
Lease
18
115
-
854,716
1,005,523
Trade accounts receivable
8
-
-
3,368,184
3,476,359
Trade accounts payable and reverse factoring
20
11,645
5,688
5,984,920
6,770,579
operations
Trade accounts receivable - Related parties
32
44,616
190,522
-
-
Trade accounts payable - Related parties
32
691
60,171
-
-
Inventories
9
-
-
5,410,536
5,403,526
Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payable
24
180,772
180,772
180,772
180,772
Recoverable taxes
10
-
-
974,053
973,269
Payroll, profit sharing and social charges
2,805
19,431
985,351
1,255,348
Income tax and social contribution
37,939
118,068
228,598
564,486
Tax liabilities
21
586
654
676,183
766,430
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
185,323
81,159
Income tax and social contribution
-
-
238,630
365,457
Other current assets
14
2,771
6,397
837,552
912,160
Derivative financial instruments
5
-
89
1,164,077
458,492
191,072
547,970
15,633,759
17,396,956
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
22
-
-
321,152
230,097
Other current liabilities
23
24,047
509
1,468,513
1,716,110
Assets held for sale
13
-
-
51,508
52,921
Total current liabilities
220,661
267,314
12,303,579
13,693,877
Total current assets
191,072
547,970
15,685,267
17,449,877
NON-CURRENT
NON-CURRENT
Borrowings, financing and debentures
19
-
-
13,278,745
11,771,763
Recoverable taxes
10
-
-
1,366,292
1,349,624
Lease
18
208
-
2,440,012
2,542,339
Income tax and social contribution
-
-
238,480
84,729
Payroll, profit sharing and social charges
13,832
17,544
21,755
53,748
Deferred income tax and social contribution
11
121,252
-
3,704,888
2,954,074
Tax liabilities
21
-
-
116,501
114,797
Judicial deposits
12
13
13
475,458
585,284
Deferred income tax and social contribution
11
-
-
895,244
994,041
Derivative financial instruments
5
-
-
130,000
893,970
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
22
1,044
-
1,522,357
1,768,744
Short-term investments
7
-
-
36,507
36,921
Other non-current liabilities
23
9,414
713
920,260
942,456
Other non-current assets
14
843
848
1,463,006
1,763,051
Total non-current liabilities
24,498
18,257
19,194,874
18,187,888
122,108
861
7,414,631
7,667,653
TOTAL LIABILITIES
245,159
285,571
31,498,453
31,881,765
Investments
22,914,485
28,281,178
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
24
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
4,903,045
5,377,408
Capital stock
Intangible
2,137
1,132
23,509,817
26,857,583
Treasury shares
Right of use
314
-
2,988,059
3,095,969
Capital reserves
Total non-current assets
23,039,044
28,283,171
38,815,552
42,998,613
Legal profit reserve
Accumulated losses
Other comprehensive income
Shareholders' equity attributed to the Company's shareholders
Non-controlling interest in shareholders' equity of subsidiaries
Total shareholders' equity
12,487,555 12,481,683
(262,360) (151,342)
10,476,758 10,478,804
866,840 871,223
(1,969,592)-
1,385,756 4,865,202
22,984,957 28,545,570
--
22,984,957 28,545,570
12,487,555 12,481,683
(262,360) (151,342)
10,476,758 10,478,804
866,840 871,223
(1,969,592)-
1,385,756 4,865,202
22,984,957 28,545,570
17,40921,155
23,002,366 28,566,725
TOTAL ASSETS
23,230,116
28,831,141
54,500,819
60,448,490
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
23,230,116
28,831,141
54,500,819
60,448,490
* The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Interim Accounting Information.
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
STATEMENT OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except for earnings per share)
Parent
Parent
Consolidated
Consolidated
Note
July 1, 2022 to
July 1, 2021 to
January 1, 2022
January 1, 2021
July 1, 2022 to
July 1, 2021 to
January 1, 2022 to
January 1, 2021
September
September 30,
to September
to September
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
to September
30, 2022
2021
30, 2022
30, 2021
2022
2021
2022
30, 2021
NET REVENUE
26
-
-
-
-
9,003,732
9,549,225
25,959,439
28,521,464
Cost of Sales
27
-
-
-
-
(3,229,676)
(3,313,070)
(9,392,089)
(9,953,824)
GROSS PROFIT
-
-
-
5,774,056
6,236,155
16,567,350
18,567,640
-
OPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME
-
-
Selling, Marketing and Logistics expenses
27
-
-
-
-
(3,968,732)
(4,068,015)
(11,360,431)
(12,120,851)
Administrative, R&D, IT and Project expenses
27
(35,124)
(38,764)
(252,861)
(96,945)
(1,555,264)
(1,790,778)
(4,818,006)
(5,234,795)
Impairment loss on trade receivables
8
-
-
-
-
(151,141)
(220,335)
(465,391)
(670,536)
Share of profits (losses) from subsidiaries
15
(459,984)
297,938
(1,657,460)
439,072
-
-
-
-
Other operating income (expenses), net
30
-
-
12,326
-
(131,742)
132,505
(228,869)
(188,144)
OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULT
(495,108)
259,174
(1,897,995)
342,127
(32,823)
289,532
(305,347)
353,314
-
Financial income
29
27,012
19,598
45,338
30,781
876,748
874,568
4,191,482
3,138,965
Financial expenses
29
(20,978)
(5,903)
(46,232)
(20,364)
(1,440,695)
(1,167,583)
(5,568,783)
(3,865,387)
-
(LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX AND
SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
(489,074)
272,869
(1,898,889)
352,544
(596,770)
(3,483)
(1,682,648)
(373,108)
Income tax and social contribution
11
(70,703)
-
(70,703)
-
112,828
311,984
(104,776)
749,330
NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(559,777)
272,869
(1,969,592)
352,544
(483,942)
308,501
(1,787,424)
376,222
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
-
-
-
(75,530)
(38,897)
(181,192)
(30,932)
NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
(559,777)
272,869
(1,969,592)
352,544
(559,472)
269,604
(1,968,616)
345,290
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
The Company´s shareholders
(559,777)
272,869
(1,969,592)
352,544
(559,777)
272,869
(1,969,592)
352,544
Non-controlling shareholders
-
-
-
-
305
(3,265)
976
(7,254)
(559,777)
272,869
(1,969,592)
352,544
(559,472)
269,604
(1,968,616)
345,290
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE IN THE PERIOD -R$
Basic
31
(0,4073)
0,1981
(1,4356)
0,2560
(0,4073)
0,1981
(1,4356)
0,2560
Diluted
31
(0,4073)
0,1963
(1,4356)
0,2537
(0,4073)
0,1963
(1,4356)
0,2537
* The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Interim Accounting Information.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 00:30:12 UTC.