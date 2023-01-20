Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Natura &Co Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-01-20 pm EST
12.07 BRL   -1.47%
01/20Natura & S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
2022Natura Mulls Selling Stake in Aesop
CI
2022Natura & S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting Held on November 7, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natura & S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

01/20/2023 | 07:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Individual and Consolidated

Interim Accounting Information (ITR) For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022

s Report

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, comprising the statement of financial position at that date and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the quarter and nine-month period then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, 16º andar, partes 1 e 6, Edifício Adalmiro Dellape Baptista B32, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04538-132,T: (11) 3674-2000, F: (11) 3674-2000, www.pwc.com.br

1

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Emphasis of Matter

Reissuance of Quarterly Information Form (ITR)

We draw attention to Note 2 to these Quarterly Information (ITR), which explains that the originally issued 30 September 2022 ITR was updated and reissued due the circumstances described therein. We originally issued our review report, on the previously issued ITR, on 9 November 2022. In connection with the update described in the referred footnote, we are issuing this new review report on the reissued ITR. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the interim accounting information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.

São Paulo, 20 January 2023

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP000160/O-5

Leandro Mauro Ardito

Contador CRC 1SP188307/O-0

2

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

'STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Parent

Consolidated

Note

Controladora

Consolidado

ASSETS

Note

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

LIABILITILES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

CURRENT

2022

2021

2022

2021

CURRENT

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

6

5,344

4,289

3,252,289

4,007,257

Borrowings, financing and debentures

19

-

-

429,265

945,069

Short-term investments

7

100,402

228,694

1,377,224

1,978,740

Lease

18

115

-

854,716

1,005,523

Trade accounts receivable

8

-

-

3,368,184

3,476,359

Trade accounts payable and reverse factoring

20

11,645

5,688

5,984,920

6,770,579

operations

Trade accounts receivable - Related parties

32

44,616

190,522

-

-

Trade accounts payable - Related parties

32

691

60,171

-

-

Inventories

9

-

-

5,410,536

5,403,526

Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payable

24

180,772

180,772

180,772

180,772

Recoverable taxes

10

-

-

974,053

973,269

Payroll, profit sharing and social charges

2,805

19,431

985,351

1,255,348

Income tax and social contribution

37,939

118,068

228,598

564,486

Tax liabilities

21

586

654

676,183

766,430

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

185,323

81,159

Income tax and social contribution

-

-

238,630

365,457

Other current assets

14

2,771

6,397

837,552

912,160

Derivative financial instruments

5

-

89

1,164,077

458,492

191,072

547,970

15,633,759

17,396,956

Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

22

-

-

321,152

230,097

Other current liabilities

23

24,047

509

1,468,513

1,716,110

Assets held for sale

13

-

-

51,508

52,921

Total current liabilities

220,661

267,314

12,303,579

13,693,877

Total current assets

191,072

547,970

15,685,267

17,449,877

NON-CURRENT

NON-CURRENT

Borrowings, financing and debentures

19

-

-

13,278,745

11,771,763

Recoverable taxes

10

-

-

1,366,292

1,349,624

Lease

18

208

-

2,440,012

2,542,339

Income tax and social contribution

-

-

238,480

84,729

Payroll, profit sharing and social charges

13,832

17,544

21,755

53,748

Deferred income tax and social contribution

11

121,252

-

3,704,888

2,954,074

Tax liabilities

21

-

-

116,501

114,797

Judicial deposits

12

13

13

475,458

585,284

Deferred income tax and social contribution

11

-

-

895,244

994,041

Derivative financial instruments

5

-

-

130,000

893,970

Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

22

1,044

-

1,522,357

1,768,744

Short-term investments

7

-

-

36,507

36,921

Other non-current liabilities

23

9,414

713

920,260

942,456

Other non-current assets

14

843

848

1,463,006

1,763,051

Total non-current liabilities

24,498

18,257

19,194,874

18,187,888

122,108

861

7,414,631

7,667,653

TOTAL LIABILITIES

245,159

285,571

31,498,453

31,881,765

Investments

22,914,485

28,281,178

-

-

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

24

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

4,903,045

5,377,408

Capital stock

Intangible

2,137

1,132

23,509,817

26,857,583

Treasury shares

Right of use

314

-

2,988,059

3,095,969

Capital reserves

Total non-current assets

23,039,044

28,283,171

38,815,552

42,998,613

Legal profit reserve

Accumulated losses

Other comprehensive income

Shareholders' equity attributed to the Company's shareholders

Non-controlling interest in shareholders' equity of subsidiaries

Total shareholders' equity

12,487,555 12,481,683

(262,360) (151,342)

10,476,758 10,478,804

866,840 871,223

(1,969,592)-

1,385,756 4,865,202

22,984,957 28,545,570

--

22,984,957 28,545,570

12,487,555 12,481,683

(262,360) (151,342)

10,476,758 10,478,804

866,840 871,223

(1,969,592)-

1,385,756 4,865,202

22,984,957 28,545,570

17,40921,155

23,002,366 28,566,725

TOTAL ASSETS

23,230,116

28,831,141

54,500,819

60,448,490

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

23,230,116

28,831,141

54,500,819

60,448,490

* The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Interim Accounting Information.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except for earnings per share)

Parent

Parent

Consolidated

Consolidated

Note

July 1, 2022 to

July 1, 2021 to

January 1, 2022

January 1, 2021

July 1, 2022 to

July 1, 2021 to

January 1, 2022 to

January 1, 2021

September

September 30,

to September

to September

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

to September

30, 2022

2021

30, 2022

30, 2021

2022

2021

2022

30, 2021

NET REVENUE

26

-

-

-

-

9,003,732

9,549,225

25,959,439

28,521,464

Cost of Sales

27

-

-

-

-

(3,229,676)

(3,313,070)

(9,392,089)

(9,953,824)

GROSS PROFIT

-

-

-

5,774,056

6,236,155

16,567,350

18,567,640

-

OPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME

-

-

Selling, Marketing and Logistics expenses

27

-

-

-

-

(3,968,732)

(4,068,015)

(11,360,431)

(12,120,851)

Administrative, R&D, IT and Project expenses

27

(35,124)

(38,764)

(252,861)

(96,945)

(1,555,264)

(1,790,778)

(4,818,006)

(5,234,795)

Impairment loss on trade receivables

8

-

-

-

-

(151,141)

(220,335)

(465,391)

(670,536)

Share of profits (losses) from subsidiaries

15

(459,984)

297,938

(1,657,460)

439,072

-

-

-

-

Other operating income (expenses), net

30

-

-

12,326

-

(131,742)

132,505

(228,869)

(188,144)

OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULT

(495,108)

259,174

(1,897,995)

342,127

(32,823)

289,532

(305,347)

353,314

-

Financial income

29

27,012

19,598

45,338

30,781

876,748

874,568

4,191,482

3,138,965

Financial expenses

29

(20,978)

(5,903)

(46,232)

(20,364)

(1,440,695)

(1,167,583)

(5,568,783)

(3,865,387)

-

(LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX AND

SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION

(489,074)

272,869

(1,898,889)

352,544

(596,770)

(3,483)

(1,682,648)

(373,108)

Income tax and social contribution

11

(70,703)

-

(70,703)

-

112,828

311,984

(104,776)

749,330

NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(559,777)

272,869

(1,969,592)

352,544

(483,942)

308,501

(1,787,424)

376,222

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

-

-

-

-

(75,530)

(38,897)

(181,192)

(30,932)

NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

(559,777)

272,869

(1,969,592)

352,544

(559,472)

269,604

(1,968,616)

345,290

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

The Company´s shareholders

(559,777)

272,869

(1,969,592)

352,544

(559,777)

272,869

(1,969,592)

352,544

Non-controlling shareholders

-

-

-

-

305

(3,265)

976

(7,254)

(559,777)

272,869

(1,969,592)

352,544

(559,472)

269,604

(1,968,616)

345,290

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE IN THE PERIOD -R$

Basic

31

(0,4073)

0,1981

(1,4356)

0,2560

(0,4073)

0,1981

(1,4356)

0,2560

Diluted

31

(0,4073)

0,1963

(1,4356)

0,2537

(0,4073)

0,1963

(1,4356)

0,2537

* The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Interim Accounting Information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 00:30:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
01/20Natura & S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
2022Natura Mulls Selling Stake in Aesop
CI
2022Natura & S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting Held on November 7, 2022 - Form ..
PU
2022Natura &Co Holding S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 11, 2021 has expired.
CI
2022Transcript : Natura &Co Holding S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Natura & S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
2022Natura &Co Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Natura & S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
2022Ashland recognized with Commitment to Life Award by Natura&Co
AQ
2022Brazil's Natura mulls U.S. IPO, spin-off of luxury Aesop brand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 072 M 7 127 M 7 127 M
Net income 2022 -1 728 M -332 M -332 M
Net Debt 2022 10 013 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,93x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 16 574 M 3 186 M 3 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,07 BRL
Average target price 17,85 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fábio Colletti Barbosa Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guilherme Strano Castellan Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.3.62%3 186
L'ORÉAL12.89%217 540
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-0.70%19 982
KAO CORPORATION-1.39%18 747
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-6.87%8 755
COTY INC.10.05%7 949