Natura &CO Holding S.A.

Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended December 31, 2023

Independent auditor's report

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2023, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the consolidated financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Key audit matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Matters

Why it is a

key audit

matter

How the

matter was addressed

Why it is a Key Audit Matter

How the matter was addressed in the audit

Impairment test of indefinite useful lives intangible assets of the group of cash- generating units Avon International

As described in Notes 17 (a) to the parent and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, the balance of intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, including goodwill from business combinations, relating to the group of cash- generating units ("CGUs") Avon International,

totaled R$ 4,128 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's market capitalization was lower than the carrying amount of its net assets. Also, as described in Note 25.1, the referred group of CGUs Avon International has presented recurring losses in recent years.

For the purposes of the annual impairment test, the Company's management determined the recoverable amount of the group of CGUs Avon International, calculated based on its value in use, considering discounted cash flows. As a result of the annual test performed in 2023, the Company recognized an impairment loss of the goodwill balance allocated to the group of CGUs Avon International, in the amount of R$ 664 million. The cash flows projections prepared by the Company to determine the recoverable amount of the aforementioned group of CGUs include data and assumptions that involve significant judgments made by management, such as: revenue growth rates, discount rate, operating margin, and perpetuity growth rate.

Our audit procedures included, among others, the evaluation and testing of relevant internal controls related to the measurement of the recoverable amount of the group of CGUs Avon International.

With the support of our valuations experts, we analyzed the reasonableness of the calculation models used by management to prepare the projections, in addition to the main assumptions used, such as revenue growth rates, discount rate, operating margin, and perpetuity growth rate, comparing them, when available, to market data.

We tested the logical and arithmetic consistencies of the models prepared by the Company and compared the main assumptions with the approved projections which were complemented by the Company's management for a discretionary period of 10 years, used in the cash flow estimates to determine the recoverable amount of the group of CGUs Avon International.

Finally, we read the information presented in the footnote's disclosures.

Based on the audit procedures performed, we consider that the criteria and assumptions adopted by the Company's management in determining the recoverable amount of intangible assets with indefinite useful lives of the aforementioned group

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Why it is a Key Audit Matter

How the matter was addressed in the audit

This matter was still considered to be one of the key audit matters, considering the relevance of the balance of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives of the group of CGUs Avon International, as well as the fact that changes in the main assumptions used can materially impact estimates of projected cash flows and measurement of the recoverable amount of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives and, consequently, the financial statements.

of CGUs Avon International, for impairment test purposes, are consistent with data and information obtained.

Realization of deferred income tax assets of the subsidiary Avon Cosmetics Manufacturing S. de R.L. de C.V.

As disclosed in Note 11.1, the subsidiary Avon Cosmetics Manufacturing S. de R.L. de C.V. ("Avon Mexico") presents, as of December 31, 2023, balance of deferred income tax assets arising from temporary differences and tax losses in the total amount of R$ 376 million.

Projections of future taxable income prepared by the Company's management include data, assumptions and tax planning opportunities involving significant judgments.

Thus, the realization of deferred tax assets may occur differently from management's estimates. For this reason, we still consider this matter significant for our audit.

Our audit procedures included, among others, updating the understanding and assessing the relevant internal controls related to the process of assessing the realization of the deferred income tax asset of the subsidiary Avon Cosmetics Manufacturing S. de R.L. de C.V.

We tested the logical and arithmetic consistencies of the of the projections of future taxable income, prepared based on approved cash flow projections, as well as evaluated the reasonableness of the main assumptions used to support the projections of future taxable income generation.

In respect to the effects of tax planning opportunities, we read the formal approvals documents of the plannings and involved tax experts in the evaluation of the legal and tax aspects. We also evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made by the Company in the consolidated financial statements.

Our audit procedures provide evidence that judgments and assumptions used by management, and the disclosures in the notes to the financials statement are consistent with the data and information obtained.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Other matters

Statements of Value Added

The parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the year ended December 31, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for IFRS Accounting Standards purposes, were submitted to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Company's financial statements. For the purposes of forming our opinion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled with the financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added ". In our opinion, these Statements of Value Added have been properly prepared in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement, and are consistent with the parent company and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole.

Other information accompanying the parent company and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report

The Company's management is responsible for the other information that comprises the Management Report.

Our opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements does not cover the

Management Report, and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon.

In connection with the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company and consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company and consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the parent company and consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control of the Company and its subsidiaries.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the parent company and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether these financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats to our independence or safeguards applied.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

São Paulo, March 11, 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP000160/O-5

Leandro Mauro Ardito

Accountant CRC 1SP188307/O-0

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Note

Parent

Consolidated

Note

Parent

Consolidated

ASSETS

12/2023

12/2022

12/2023

12/2022

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

12/2023

12/2022

12/2023

12/2022

CURRENT

CURRENT

Cash and cash equivalents

6

1,079

5,566

3,750,944

4,195,713

Borrowings, financing and debentures

19

-

-

163,844

331,151

Short-term investments

7

1,579,899

24,264

4,024,056

1,800,439

Lease

18

341

193

298,600

878,448

Trade accounts receivable

8

2,562

-

3,524,395

3,502,399

Trade accounts payable and reverse factoring operat

20

31,033

6,451

5,302,478

6,375,930

Accounts receivable - sale of subsidiary

1.2

-

-

22,915

-

Trade accounts payable - Related parties

32

333,116

64,576

-

-

Trade accounts receivable - Related parties

32

150,815

66,329

-

-

Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payab

24

294,231

260

294,231

260

Inventories

9

-

-

3,087,395

4,516,874

Payroll, profit sharing and social charges

19,881

51,485

1,019,688

1,276,977

Recoverable taxes

10

52,367

38,902

608,530

911,410

Tax liabilities

21

83,762

12,191

634,760

828,125

Income tax and social contribution

-

-

175,563

196,143

Income tax and social contribution

-

-

908,442

70,294

Derivative financial instruments

5

-

-

188,997

235,114

Derivative financial instruments

5

-

-

329,676

1,613,968

Other current assets

14

15,545

13,562

604,427

763,384

Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

22

-

-

491,301

463,655

1,802,267

148,623

15,987,222

16,121,476

Other current liabilities

23

31,984

23,113

970,479

1,499,060

Assets held for sale

13

-

-

-

51

Total current assets

1,802,267

148,623

15,987,222

16,121,527

Total current liabilities

794,348

158,269

10,413,499

13,337,868

NON-CURRENT

NON-CURRENT

Accounts receivable - sale of subsidiary

1.2

-

-

806,582

-

Borrowings, financing and debentures

19

-

-

5,947,858

13,261,135

Recoverable taxes

10

-

-

1,112,407

1,356,868

Lease

18

483

352

851,840

2,392,289

Deferred income tax and social contribution

11

47,948

150,167

2,200,695

3,519,515

Payroll, profit sharing and social charges

4,230

6,029

16,069

26,152

Judicial deposits

12

-

-

408,030

457,550

Tax liabilities

21

-

-

127,194

117,358

Derivative financial instruments

5

-

-

89,453

773,251

Deferred income tax and social contribution

11

-

-

328,090

934,414

Long-term investments

7

-

-

36,698

35,235

Income tax and social contribution

-

-

380,176

448,532

Other non-current assets

14

-

-

1,027,679

1,252,437

Derivative financial instruments

5

-

-

-

191,274

47,948

150,167

5,681,544

7,394,856

Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

22

1,097

1,051

875,291

873,618

Other non-current liabilities

23

4,077

17,750

686,533

751,566

Total non-current liabilities

9,887

25,182

9,213,051

18,996,338

Investments

15

22,056,486

22,215,420

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Property, plant and equipment

16

-

-

3,457,574

4,966,150

Intangible

17

-

1,445

16,569,866

23,260,970

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

24

Right of use

18

773

530

1,050,809

2,941,887

Capital stock

Treasury shares

Total non-current assets

22,105,207

22,367,562

26,759,793

38,563,863

Capital reserves

Accumulated losses

Other comprehensive income

Shareholders' equity attributed to the Company's shareholders

Non-controlling interest in shareholders' equity of subsidiaries

804,235

183,451

-

-

12,484,515

12,484,424

(164,236)

(262,360)

10,466,501

10,540,885

780,308

-

  • (1,994,555)
    (463,849) 1,564,340

23,103,239 22,332,734

--

23,103,239 22,332,734

19,626,550

32,334,206

-

-

12,484,515

12,484,424

(164,236)

(262,360)

10,466,501

10,540,885

780,308

-

  • (1,994,555)
    (463,849) 1,564,340

23,103,239 22,332,734

17,226 18,450

23,120,465 22,351,184

TOTAL ASSETS

23,907,474

22,516,185

42,747,015

54,685,390

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

23,907,474

22,516,185

42,747,015 54,685,390

*The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Financial Statements.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except for earnings per share)

Parent

Consolidated

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

NET REVENUE

26

-

-

26,737,277

29,223,656

Cost of Sales

27

-

-

(9,675,435)

(11,770,762)

GROSS PROFIT

-

-

17,061,842

17,452,894

OPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME

Selling, marketing and logistics expenses

27

-

-

(11,015,940)

(11,558,866)

Administrative, R&D, IT and project expenses

27

(188,615)

(383,514)

(4,225,027)

(5,023,626)

Impairment loss on trade receivables

8

-

-

(605,874)

(604,847)

Share of profits (losses) from subsidiaries

15

3,399,519

(2,560,587)

-

-

Other operating income (expenses), net

30

(2,795)

-

(1,369,849)

(649,192)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULT

3,208,109

(2,944,101)

(154,848)

(383,637)

Financial result

29

(73,119)

5,594

(2,513,499)

(1,784,981)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX AND

SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION

3,134,990

(2,938,507)

(2,668,347)

(2,168,618)

Income tax and social contribution

11

(152,897)

78,878

86,400

(92,353)

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIODS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

2,982,093

(2,859,629)

(2,581,947)

(2,260,971)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

36

(8,362)

-

5,556,457

(597,655)

NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

2,973,731

(2,859,629)

2,974,510

(2,858,626)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

The Company´s shareholders

2,973,731

(2,859,629)

2,973,731

(2,859,629)

Non-controlling shareholders

-

-

779

1,003

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR -R$

Basic

31

2.1582

(2.0843)

2.1582

(2.0843)

Diluted

31

2.1482

(2.0843)

2.1482

(2.0843)

*The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Financial Statements.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Parent

Consolidated

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

2,973,731

(2,859,629)

2,974,510

(2,858,626)

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to income statement in subsequent periods:

Conversion of financial statements of controlled companies abroad

15

(2,736,293)

(2,958,434)

(2,738,295)

(2,962,142)

Exchange rate effect on the conversion from hyperinflationary economy

15

227,027

24,956

227,027

24,956

Earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operations

5.3

-

89

746,648

(790,479)

Tax effects on earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operations

11

-

-

(251,950)

270,035

Equity in earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operation

5.3

746,648

(790,568)

-

-

Equity in tax effects on earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operations

11

(251,950)

270,035

-

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) not reclassified for the income (loss) of the periods in subsequent periods:

Actuarial earnings (losses)

-

-

(23,204)

21,764

Tax effects on earnings (losses) from actuarial

-

-

9,583

(61,965)

Equity on actuarial earnings (losses)

(23,204)

21,764

-

-

Equity on tax effects on actuarial earnings (losses)

9,583

(61,965)

-

-

Comprehensive income (loss) for the periods, net of tax effects

945,542

(6,353,752)

944,319

(6,356,457)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

The Company´s shareholders

945,542

(6,353,752)

945,542

(6,353,752)

Noncontrolling shareholders

-

-

(1,223)

(2,705)

-

945,542

(6,353,752)

944,319

(6,356,457)

*The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Financial Statements.

