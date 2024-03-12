DocuSign Envelope ID: 15F5ACB2-5506-4047-ACD7-3166B6DCFDCB

Independent auditor's report

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2023, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the consolidated financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.