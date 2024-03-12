Natura &CO Holding S.A.
Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements
For the year ended December 31, 2023
Independent auditor's report
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and of Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2023, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the consolidated financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Key audit matters
Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Matters
Why it is a
key audit
matter
How the
matter was addressed
Why it is a Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in the audit
Impairment test of indefinite useful lives intangible assets of the group of cash- generating units Avon International
As described in Notes 17 (a) to the parent and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, the balance of intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, including goodwill from business combinations, relating to the group of cash- generating units ("CGUs") Avon International,
totaled R$ 4,128 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's market capitalization was lower than the carrying amount of its net assets. Also, as described in Note 25.1, the referred group of CGUs Avon International has presented recurring losses in recent years.
For the purposes of the annual impairment test, the Company's management determined the recoverable amount of the group of CGUs Avon International, calculated based on its value in use, considering discounted cash flows. As a result of the annual test performed in 2023, the Company recognized an impairment loss of the goodwill balance allocated to the group of CGUs Avon International, in the amount of R$ 664 million. The cash flows projections prepared by the Company to determine the recoverable amount of the aforementioned group of CGUs include data and assumptions that involve significant judgments made by management, such as: revenue growth rates, discount rate, operating margin, and perpetuity growth rate.
Our audit procedures included, among others, the evaluation and testing of relevant internal controls related to the measurement of the recoverable amount of the group of CGUs Avon International.
With the support of our valuations experts, we analyzed the reasonableness of the calculation models used by management to prepare the projections, in addition to the main assumptions used, such as revenue growth rates, discount rate, operating margin, and perpetuity growth rate, comparing them, when available, to market data.
We tested the logical and arithmetic consistencies of the models prepared by the Company and compared the main assumptions with the approved projections which were complemented by the Company's management for a discretionary period of 10 years, used in the cash flow estimates to determine the recoverable amount of the group of CGUs Avon International.
Finally, we read the information presented in the footnote's disclosures.
Based on the audit procedures performed, we consider that the criteria and assumptions adopted by the Company's management in determining the recoverable amount of intangible assets with indefinite useful lives of the aforementioned group
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Why it is a Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in the audit
This matter was still considered to be one of the key audit matters, considering the relevance of the balance of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives of the group of CGUs Avon International, as well as the fact that changes in the main assumptions used can materially impact estimates of projected cash flows and measurement of the recoverable amount of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives and, consequently, the financial statements.
of CGUs Avon International, for impairment test purposes, are consistent with data and information obtained.
Realization of deferred income tax assets of the subsidiary Avon Cosmetics Manufacturing S. de R.L. de C.V.
As disclosed in Note 11.1, the subsidiary Avon Cosmetics Manufacturing S. de R.L. de C.V. ("Avon Mexico") presents, as of December 31, 2023, balance of deferred income tax assets arising from temporary differences and tax losses in the total amount of R$ 376 million.
Projections of future taxable income prepared by the Company's management include data, assumptions and tax planning opportunities involving significant judgments.
Thus, the realization of deferred tax assets may occur differently from management's estimates. For this reason, we still consider this matter significant for our audit.
Our audit procedures included, among others, updating the understanding and assessing the relevant internal controls related to the process of assessing the realization of the deferred income tax asset of the subsidiary Avon Cosmetics Manufacturing S. de R.L. de C.V.
We tested the logical and arithmetic consistencies of the of the projections of future taxable income, prepared based on approved cash flow projections, as well as evaluated the reasonableness of the main assumptions used to support the projections of future taxable income generation.
In respect to the effects of tax planning opportunities, we read the formal approvals documents of the plannings and involved tax experts in the evaluation of the legal and tax aspects. We also evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made by the Company in the consolidated financial statements.
Our audit procedures provide evidence that judgments and assumptions used by management, and the disclosures in the notes to the financials statement are consistent with the data and information obtained.
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Other matters
Statements of Value Added
The parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the year ended December 31, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for IFRS Accounting Standards purposes, were submitted to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Company's financial statements. For the purposes of forming our opinion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled with the financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added ". In our opinion, these Statements of Value Added have been properly prepared in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement, and are consistent with the parent company and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole.
Other information accompanying the parent company and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report
The Company's management is responsible for the other information that comprises the Management Report.
Our opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements does not cover the
Management Report, and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon.
In connection with the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company and consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company and consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the parent company and consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control of the Company and its subsidiaries.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the parent company and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether these financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats to our independence or safeguards applied.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
São Paulo, March 11, 2024
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP000160/O-5
Leandro Mauro Ardito
Accountant CRC 1SP188307/O-0
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Note
Parent
Consolidated
Note
Parent
Consolidated
ASSETS
12/2023
12/2022
12/2023
12/2022
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
12/2023
12/2022
12/2023
12/2022
CURRENT
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalents
6
1,079
5,566
3,750,944
4,195,713
Borrowings, financing and debentures
19
-
-
163,844
331,151
Short-term investments
7
1,579,899
24,264
4,024,056
1,800,439
Lease
18
341
193
298,600
878,448
Trade accounts receivable
8
2,562
-
3,524,395
3,502,399
Trade accounts payable and reverse factoring operat
20
31,033
6,451
5,302,478
6,375,930
Accounts receivable - sale of subsidiary
1.2
-
-
22,915
-
Trade accounts payable - Related parties
32
333,116
64,576
-
-
Trade accounts receivable - Related parties
32
150,815
66,329
-
-
Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payab
24
294,231
260
294,231
260
Inventories
9
-
-
3,087,395
4,516,874
Payroll, profit sharing and social charges
19,881
51,485
1,019,688
1,276,977
Recoverable taxes
10
52,367
38,902
608,530
911,410
Tax liabilities
21
83,762
12,191
634,760
828,125
Income tax and social contribution
-
-
175,563
196,143
Income tax and social contribution
-
-
908,442
70,294
Derivative financial instruments
5
-
-
188,997
235,114
Derivative financial instruments
5
-
-
329,676
1,613,968
Other current assets
14
15,545
13,562
604,427
763,384
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
22
-
-
491,301
463,655
1,802,267
148,623
15,987,222
16,121,476
Other current liabilities
23
31,984
23,113
970,479
1,499,060
Assets held for sale
13
-
-
-
51
Total current assets
1,802,267
148,623
15,987,222
16,121,527
Total current liabilities
794,348
158,269
10,413,499
13,337,868
NON-CURRENT
NON-CURRENT
Accounts receivable - sale of subsidiary
1.2
-
-
806,582
-
Borrowings, financing and debentures
19
-
-
5,947,858
13,261,135
Recoverable taxes
10
-
-
1,112,407
1,356,868
Lease
18
483
352
851,840
2,392,289
Deferred income tax and social contribution
11
47,948
150,167
2,200,695
3,519,515
Payroll, profit sharing and social charges
4,230
6,029
16,069
26,152
Judicial deposits
12
-
-
408,030
457,550
Tax liabilities
21
-
-
127,194
117,358
Derivative financial instruments
5
-
-
89,453
773,251
Deferred income tax and social contribution
11
-
-
328,090
934,414
Long-term investments
7
-
-
36,698
35,235
Income tax and social contribution
-
-
380,176
448,532
Other non-current assets
14
-
-
1,027,679
1,252,437
Derivative financial instruments
5
-
-
-
191,274
47,948
150,167
5,681,544
7,394,856
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
22
1,097
1,051
875,291
873,618
Other non-current liabilities
23
4,077
17,750
686,533
751,566
Total non-current liabilities
9,887
25,182
9,213,051
18,996,338
Investments
15
22,056,486
22,215,420
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Property, plant and equipment
16
-
-
3,457,574
4,966,150
Intangible
17
-
1,445
16,569,866
23,260,970
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
24
Right of use
18
773
530
1,050,809
2,941,887
Capital stock
Treasury shares
Total non-current assets
22,105,207
22,367,562
26,759,793
38,563,863
Capital reserves
Accumulated losses
Other comprehensive income
Shareholders' equity attributed to the Company's shareholders
Non-controlling interest in shareholders' equity of subsidiaries
804,235
183,451
-
-
12,484,515
12,484,424
(164,236)
(262,360)
10,466,501
10,540,885
780,308
-
- (1,994,555)
(463,849) 1,564,340
23,103,239 22,332,734
--
23,103,239 22,332,734
19,626,550
32,334,206
-
-
12,484,515
12,484,424
(164,236)
(262,360)
10,466,501
10,540,885
780,308
-
- (1,994,555)
(463,849) 1,564,340
23,103,239 22,332,734
17,226 18,450
23,120,465 22,351,184
TOTAL ASSETS
23,907,474
22,516,185
42,747,015
54,685,390
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
23,907,474
22,516,185
42,747,015 54,685,390
*The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Financial Statements.
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except for earnings per share)
Parent
Consolidated
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
NET REVENUE
26
-
-
26,737,277
29,223,656
Cost of Sales
27
-
-
(9,675,435)
(11,770,762)
GROSS PROFIT
-
-
17,061,842
17,452,894
OPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME
Selling, marketing and logistics expenses
27
-
-
(11,015,940)
(11,558,866)
Administrative, R&D, IT and project expenses
27
(188,615)
(383,514)
(4,225,027)
(5,023,626)
Impairment loss on trade receivables
8
-
-
(605,874)
(604,847)
Share of profits (losses) from subsidiaries
15
3,399,519
(2,560,587)
-
-
Other operating income (expenses), net
30
(2,795)
-
(1,369,849)
(649,192)
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULT
3,208,109
(2,944,101)
(154,848)
(383,637)
Financial result
29
(73,119)
5,594
(2,513,499)
(1,784,981)
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX AND
SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
3,134,990
(2,938,507)
(2,668,347)
(2,168,618)
Income tax and social contribution
11
(152,897)
78,878
86,400
(92,353)
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIODS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
2,982,093
(2,859,629)
(2,581,947)
(2,260,971)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
36
(8,362)
-
5,556,457
(597,655)
NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
2,973,731
(2,859,629)
2,974,510
(2,858,626)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
The Company´s shareholders
2,973,731
(2,859,629)
2,973,731
(2,859,629)
Non-controlling shareholders
-
-
779
1,003
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR -R$
Basic
31
2.1582
(2.0843)
2.1582
(2.0843)
Diluted
31
2.1482
(2.0843)
2.1482
(2.0843)
*The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Financial Statements.
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Parent
Consolidated
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
2,973,731
(2,859,629)
2,974,510
(2,858,626)
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to income statement in subsequent periods:
Conversion of financial statements of controlled companies abroad
15
(2,736,293)
(2,958,434)
(2,738,295)
(2,962,142)
Exchange rate effect on the conversion from hyperinflationary economy
15
227,027
24,956
227,027
24,956
Earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operations
5.3
-
89
746,648
(790,479)
Tax effects on earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operations
11
-
-
(251,950)
270,035
Equity in earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operation
5.3
746,648
(790,568)
-
-
Equity in tax effects on earnings (losses) from cash flow hedge operations
11
(251,950)
270,035
-
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) not reclassified for the income (loss) of the periods in subsequent periods:
Actuarial earnings (losses)
-
-
(23,204)
21,764
Tax effects on earnings (losses) from actuarial
-
-
9,583
(61,965)
Equity on actuarial earnings (losses)
(23,204)
21,764
-
-
Equity on tax effects on actuarial earnings (losses)
9,583
(61,965)
-
-
Comprehensive income (loss) for the periods, net of tax effects
945,542
(6,353,752)
944,319
(6,356,457)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
The Company´s shareholders
945,542
(6,353,752)
945,542
(6,353,752)
Noncontrolling shareholders
-
-
(1,223)
(2,705)
-
945,542
(6,353,752)
944,319
(6,356,457)
*The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Financial Statements.
