NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF No. 32.785.497/0001-97

CNPJ/MF No. 71.673.990/0001-77

MATERIAL FACT

Natura enters into an exclusivity agreement relating to the potential sale of The Body Shop

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co") and Natura Cosméticos S.A. ("Natura"), further to the information provided in the material fact of August 28, 2023, inform the shareholders of Natura &Co and the market in general that Natura &Co entered into an exclusivity agreement with Aurelius Investment Advisory Limited, aiming at the potential sale of The Body Shop.

The terms and conditions of the potential sale are under negotiation and there is no assurance the transaction will be completed.

Natura &Co and Natura will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the transaction, as per the terms of applicable laws and regulations.

São Paulo, October 30, 2023.

GUILHERME CASTELLAN

JOÃO PAULO BROTTO GONÇALVES FERREIRA

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Natura Cosméticos S.A.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


