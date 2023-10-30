Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule101(b)(7):

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A. Publicly-Held Company Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/MF No. 32.785.497/0001-97 CNPJ/MF No. 71.673.990/0001-77

MATERIAL FACT

Natura enters into an exclusivity agreement relating to the potential sale of The Body Shop

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co") and Natura Cosméticos S.A. ("Natura"), further to the information provided in the material fact of August 28, 2023, inform the shareholders of Natura &Co and the market in general that Natura &Co entered into an exclusivity agreement with Aurelius Investment Advisory Limited, aiming at the potential sale of The Body Shop.

The terms and conditions of the potential sale are under negotiation and there is no assurance the transaction will be completed.

Natura &Co and Natura will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the transaction, as per the terms of applicable laws and regulations.

São Paulo, October 30, 2023.

GUILHERME CASTELLAN JOÃO PAULO BROTTO GONÇALVES FERREIRA CFO and Investor Relations Officer Natura &Co Holding S.A. CEO and Investor Relations Officer Natura Cosméticos S.A.

