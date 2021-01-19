Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transactions

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) No. 32.785.497/0001-97

State Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (the "Company" or "Natura &Co"), in compliance with the provisions of article 30, item XXXIII, of Ruling No. 480 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, on December 7, 2009, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on January 8, 2021, the transaction described below was entered into by and between the related parties (the "Transaction"), as approved at the Company's Audit, Risk Management and Finance Committee Meeting (the "Audit Committee") and at the Board of Directors' Meeting, held on January 8, 2021 (the "BoD Approval Meeting").

The negotiation and execution of the Transaction have been submitted and approved by Audit Committee and by the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Related Parties Transactions and Management of Conflicts of Interest ("Related Party Transactions Policy"), and also observed a bidding procedure that involved other candidates, following the policy for contracting of suppliers of Natura Cosméticos.

Parties A special purpose company indirectly held by Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos (as detailed below), as lessor and surface-right owner ("Bresco IX"); Natura Cosméticos S.A., as lessee and owner ("Natura Cosméticos"); Indústria e Comércio de Cosméticos Natura Ltda., as guarantor ("Natura Indústria"); and Natura &Co, as guarantor. Relationship with Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros the Company Passos, Co-Chairmen of Company's Board of Directors and shareholders in the Company's controlling group, indirectly control Bresco IX. Bresco IX is a company that is 99.99% owned by Bresco Holding Ltda. ("Bresco Holding"), which, in turn, is owned by Bresco Growth Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário ("Bresco Growth FII"). Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos indirectly control Bresco Growth FII. Other quotaholders not related to Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos have interest in Bresco Growth FII. Transaction Date The execution date of the Agreement (as defined below) is January 8, 2021. Natura Cosméticos and Bresco IX shall draw up the Deed (as defined below) within ten (10) business days counted as from the date of receipt by Bresco IX of the notice to be sent by Natura Cosméticos regarding the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent set forth in the Agreement. Contractual The total amount of the Agreement estimated by the Company is one hundred and thirteen Amount million, seven hundred and forty-two thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine reais (BRL 113,742,189.00). Compensation Natura Cosméticos shall pay to Bresco IX a monthly rent in the amount corresponding to six hundred and thirty-one thousand, nine hundred and one reais and five centavos (R$631,901.05), adjusted for inflation in the manner set forth in the Agreement.

