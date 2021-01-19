Log in
Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transactions

01/19/2021
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) No. 32.785.497/0001-97

State Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (the "Company" or "Natura &Co"), in compliance with the provisions of article 30, item XXXIII, of Ruling No. 480 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, on December 7, 2009, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on January 8, 2021, the transaction described below was entered into by and between the related parties (the "Transaction"), as approved at the Company's Audit, Risk Management and Finance Committee Meeting (the "Audit Committee") and at the Board of Directors' Meeting, held on January 8, 2021 (the "BoD Approval Meeting").

The negotiation and execution of the Transaction have been submitted and approved by Audit Committee and by the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Related Parties Transactions and Management of Conflicts of Interest ("Related Party Transactions Policy"), and also observed a bidding procedure that involved other candidates, following the policy for contracting of suppliers of Natura Cosméticos.

Parties

A special purpose company indirectly held by Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra,

Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos (as detailed below), as lessor and

surface-right owner ("Bresco IX");

Natura Cosméticos S.A., as lessee and owner ("Natura Cosméticos");

Indústria e Comércio de Cosméticos Natura Ltda., as guarantor ("Natura Indústria"); and

Natura &Co, as guarantor.

Relationship with

Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros

the Company

Passos, Co-Chairmen of Company's Board of Directors and shareholders in the Company's

controlling group, indirectly control Bresco IX.

Bresco IX is a company that is 99.99% owned by Bresco Holding Ltda. ("Bresco Holding"),

which, in turn, is owned by Bresco Growth Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário ("Bresco

Growth FII").

Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros

Passos indirectly control Bresco Growth FII. Other quotaholders not related to Messrs. Antônio

Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos have interest

in Bresco Growth FII.

Transaction Date

The execution date of the Agreement (as defined below) is January 8, 2021.

Natura Cosméticos and Bresco IX shall draw up the Deed (as defined below) within ten (10)

business days counted as from the date of receipt by Bresco IX of the notice to be sent by

Natura Cosméticos regarding the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent set forth in the

Agreement.

Contractual

The total amount of the Agreement estimated by the Company is one hundred and thirteen

Amount

million, seven hundred and forty-two thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine reais (BRL

113,742,189.00).

Compensation

Natura Cosméticos shall pay to Bresco IX a monthly rent in the amount corresponding to six

hundred and thirty-one thousand, nine hundred and one reais and five centavos (R$631,901.05),

adjusted for inflation in the manner set forth in the Agreement.

JUR_SP - 38980711v2 - 2324006.468761

Purpose and main

Natura Cosméticos, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, seeking to expand its

terms

and

distribution network and increase its logistics efficiency through the installation of a new

conditions

distribution center ("Project"), acquired two (2) real estates in the State of Alagoas ("Real

Estates").

With the purpose of not immobilizing investments and in order to avoid using its own resources

for the construction of the Project, Natura Cosméticos chose to conduct a bidding and contract

a company to build and lease the Real Estates by demand (build-to-suit).

Bresco IX submitted the most advantageous proposal and entered into the real estate lease

agreement, under the build-to-suit regime, for subsequent lease, with the Lessor (the

"Agreement"), through which it will carry out the construction, for subsequent lease, of the

Project, being responsible for the costs, execution of the construction and for obtaining the

licenses related to the Project's regularity from a building and security point of view, among

other obligations provided for in the Agreement.

The lease object of the Contract will be in force for a minimum period of 15 years ("Agreement

Term").

Bresco IX will have the option to purchase the Real Estates, to be exercised at its sole discretion

from the 60th month to the 70th month of the Agreement for a price equivalent to the price paid

by Natura Cosméticos when of the acquisition of the Real Estates ("Purchase Option").

If the Purchase Option is exercised by Bresco IX, the Agreement Term may be extended for

five (5) years, with due regard for the terms of the Agreement.

Considering that Bresco IX will build the Project, under the built-to-suit regime, in a real estate

owned by Natura Cosméticos, to later lease it to Natura Cosméticos, Natura Cosméticos will

constitute a free of charge a surface right of the Real Estates in favor of Bresco IX, with a term

of effectiveness that is identical to the Agreement Term, through a public deed of constitution

of surface right (the "Deed" and, jointly with the Agreement, the "Transaction Documents").

Bresco IX will have the preemptive right to acquire the bare ownership of the Real Estates,

under equal conditions with third parties, if Natura Cosméticos receives a proposal from third

parties to sell the Real Estates, subject to the terms of the Deed.

As a guarantee of Natura Cosméticos' obligations provided for in the Agreement, Natura

Cosméticos will contract a lease insurance from a reputable and first-rate insurance company.

In guarantee of the obligations of Natura Cosméticos provided for in the Deed, Natura Indústria

will grant a guarantee for the benefit of Bresco IX, until May 10, 2021 when the parties, Natura

Indústria and the Company must execute an amendment to the Indenture, whereby Natura

Indústria will be replaced by Natura &Co, as guarantor of Natura Cosméticos' obligations under

the Deed.

Detailed

The Company's management considers that the Transaction has observed commutative

justification of the

conditions and provides for adequate compensatory payment, considering that:

reasons why

the

Company's

(i) the terms and conditions of the Transaction and the Transaction Documents were analyzed

management

and validated by several areas of Natura Cosméticos, including from commercial, technical and

considers that the

legal points of view;

transaction

has

observed

(ii) the terms and conditions of the Transaction were supported by a bidding procedure

commutative

involving six (6) bidding companies and four (4) rounds, observing Natura Cosméticos' policy

conditions

or

for contracting of suppliers, with Bresco IX being chosen as per the best price criterion;

provides

for

adequate

(iii) the terms and conditions of the Transaction were submitted and approved by the

compensatory

Company's Audit Committee, pursuant to the Related Party Transactions Policy; and

payment

  1. the terms and conditions of the Transaction were considered, by the Company's Audit Committee, to be consistent with the best market practices for transactions of the same nature

or similar nature to the Transaction and in accordance with the interests of the Company and

Natura Cosméticos.

Occasional

Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros

participation

of

Passos, Co-Chairmen of the Company's Board of Directors, informed the other members of the

the

counterparty,

Company's Board of Directors on the extension of their personal interests in relation to the

its

partners

or

subjects of the Approval BoD Meeting's agenda, and left the Approval BoD Meeting during

managers

in

the

the discussions and resolutions regarding the Transaction.

Company's

decision-making

In addition, the representatives of the investment vehicles held by Messrs. Antônio Luiz da

process regarding

Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos in Bresco Growth FII

the transaction or

abstained from voting on the Bresco Growth FII quotaholders board meeting held on December

negotiation

of

the

1, 2020, as set forth in Bresco Growth FII's regulation.

transaction

as

representatives

of

Finally, the representatives of the investment vehicles held by Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha

the

Company,

Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos in Bresco Growth FII also

describing

such

abstained from voting on the Bresco Growth FII quotaholders' general meeting held on the

participation

same date as the Bresco Growth FII quotaholders' board meeting, as set forth in Bresco Growth

FII's regulations.

Therefore, there was no participation, by themselves and/or through the representatives of their

investment vehicles, of Messrs. Antônio Luiz da Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and

Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos in the decision-making process regarding the Transaction and/or

the Transaction Documents.

The Company, Natura Cosméticos and Natura Indústria, on one hand, and Bresco IX, Bresco

Holding, Bresco Gestão e Consultoria Ltda. (manager of Bresco Growth FII), Oliveira Trust

Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.(administrator of Bresco Growth FII), as

well as the managers and administrators of the investment vehicles of Messrs. Antônio Luiz da

Cunha Seabra, Guilherme Peirão Leal and Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos in Bresco Growth FII,

on the other hand, do not have joint managers/administrators.

São Paulo, January 19, 2021.

Viviane Behar de Castro

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:55:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
