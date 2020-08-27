Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Natura &Co Holding S.A.    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/26
49.14 BRL   -0.97%
03:08pNATURA & S A : Synthetic Final Voting Map - EGM 08.27.2020 at 9 AM
PU
03:03pNATURA & S A : Estatuto Social
PU
03:03pNATURA & S A : AGE - Ata
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natura & S A : Synthetic Final Voting Map - EGM 08.27.2020 at 9 AM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Publicly-held Company

NIRE 35300531582

CNPJ/ME: 32.785.497/0001-97

Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting - 08.27.2020 - 9 a.m.

Final Synthetic Voting Map of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("ESM"), composed by the votes received through Distance Voting Ballot proceeding ("DVB") and the votes presentially casted by the shareholders who attended to the ESM, as per the rules set forth on CVM's Normative Ruling No 561. The information provided in this document reflect the information made available in our bookkeeping system until Today.

Synthetic Bookkeeping Map

O N

AGENDA

SHAREHOLDING

% OVER

VOTE

POSITION WITH

SHARE

ADR HOLDERS

CAPITAL

Simple Resolution

APPROVE

920,914,042

73.57%

ITEM - 01

Approval of the management's proposal for the amendment of Article 5 of the

REJECT

149,998

0.01%

Company's Bylaws to reflect the share capital recorded at the meetings of the

Board of Directors held on June 30, 2020 and on July 27, 2020

ABSTAIN

9,551,040

0.76%

Simple Resolution

APPROVE

920,397,194

73.53%

ITEM - 02

Approval of the management's proposal for the change of the Company's

REJECT

676,052

0.05%

authorized capital, with the consequent amendment of the main section of Article

6 of the Bylaws, so that the share capital can be increased up to the limit of one

billion and five hundred million (1,500,000,000) common shares, with no par

value, upon a resolution of the Board of Directors, regardless of a Bylaws

ABSTAIN

9,541,834

0.76%

amendment.

Simple Resolution

APPROVE

920,792,670

73.56%

ITEM - 03

Approval of the management proposal so that General Meetings can be installed

REJECT

274,912

0.02%

and chaired by the Company's Corporate Governance Officer in case of absence

or impairment of the Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Executive

Chairman of the Board of Directors, with the consequent amendment of Article

ABSTAIN

9,547,498

0.76%

11 of the Bylaws.

Simple Resolution

APPROVE

920,555,768

73.54%

ITEM - 04

Approval of the management's proposal for the restatement of the Company's

REJECT

476,506

0.04%

Bylaws to reflect the modifications indicated above

ABSTAIN

9,582,806

0.77%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
03:08pNATURA & S A : Synthetic Final Voting Map - EGM 08.27.2020 at 9 AM
PU
03:03pNATURA & S A : Estatuto Social
PU
03:03pNATURA & S A : AGE - Ata
PU
08/26NATURA & S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
PU
08/26NATURA & S A : Consolidated distance voting map - EGM 08.27.2020 at 9 AM
PU
08/25NATURA & S A : Synthetic map sent by the Bookkeeping Agent - EGM 08.27.2020...
PU
08/14NATURA & S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Resultados 2T-20
PU
08/13NATURA & S A : Reference Form 2020 - Natura &Co Holding (version 2) - Portu...
PU
08/13NATURA & S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on August 10, 2...
PU
08/10NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 493 M 6 158 M 6 158 M
Net income 2020 -30,9 M -5,51 M -5,51 M
Net Debt 2020 10 526 M 1 879 M 1 879 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3 276x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 61 511 M 10 965 M 10 982 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,84 BRL
Last Close Price 49,14 BRL
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto de Oliveira Marques Co-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Joselena Peressinoto Romero Global Operations & Purchases Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.27.08%11 000
L'ORÉAL6.59%186 014
KAO CORPORATION-10.90%36 628
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-22.95%22 736
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-14.25%8 995
KOSÉ CORPORATION-26.13%6 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group