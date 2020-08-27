Natura & S A : Synthetic Final Voting Map - EGM 08.27.2020 at 9 AM

Publicly-held Company

NIRE 35300531582

CNPJ/ME: 32.785.497/0001-97

Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting - 08.27.2020 - 9 a.m.

Final Synthetic Voting Map of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("ESM"), composed by the votes received through Distance Voting Ballot proceeding ("DVB") and the votes presentially casted by the shareholders who attended to the ESM, as per the rules set forth on CVM's Normative Ruling No 561. The information provided in this document reflect the information made available in our bookkeeping system until Today.