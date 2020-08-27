Natura & S A : Synthetic Final Voting Map - EGM 08.27.2020 at 9 AM
0
08/27/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
Publicly-held Company
NIRE 35300531582
CNPJ/ME: 32.785.497/0001-97
Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting - 08.27.2020 - 9 a.m.
Final Synthetic Voting Map of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("ESM"), composed by the votes received through Distance Voting Ballot proceeding ("DVB") and the votes presentially casted by the shareholders who attended to the ESM, as per the rules set forth on CVM's Normative Ruling No 561. The information provided in this document reflect the information made available in our bookkeeping system until Today.
Synthetic Bookkeeping Map
O N
AGENDA
SHAREHOLDING
% OVER
VOTE
POSITION WITH
SHARE
ADR HOLDERS
CAPITAL
Simple Resolution
APPROVE
920,914,042
73.57%
ITEM - 01
Approval of the management's proposal for the amendment of Article 5 of the
REJECT
149,998
0.01%
Company's Bylaws to reflect the share capital recorded at the meetings of the
Board of Directors held on June 30, 2020 and on July 27, 2020
ABSTAIN
9,551,040
0.76%
Simple Resolution
APPROVE
920,397,194
73.53%
ITEM - 02
Approval of the management's proposal for the change of the Company's
REJECT
676,052
0.05%
authorized capital, with the consequent amendment of the main section of Article
6 of the Bylaws, so that the share capital can be increased up to the limit of one
billion and five hundred million (1,500,000,000) common shares, with no par
value, upon a resolution of the Board of Directors, regardless of a Bylaws
ABSTAIN
9,541,834
0.76%
amendment.
Simple Resolution
APPROVE
920,792,670
73.56%
ITEM - 03
Approval of the management proposal so that General Meetings can be installed
REJECT
274,912
0.02%
and chaired by the Company's Corporate Governance Officer in case of absence
or impairment of the Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Executive
Chairman of the Board of Directors, with the consequent amendment of Article
ABSTAIN
9,547,498
0.76%
11 of the Bylaws.
Simple Resolution
APPROVE
920,555,768
73.54%
ITEM - 04
Approval of the management's proposal for the restatement of the Company's
REJECT
476,506
0.04%
Bylaws to reflect the modifications indicated above
ABSTAIN
9,582,806
0.77%
