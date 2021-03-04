Log in
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.    NTCO3

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/03
47.34 BRL   +0.72%
05:55pNATURA & S A  : Material Fact - CFO Transition
PU
01/22NATURA & S A  : Comunicado ao Mercado - Participação em Lives
PU
01/19NATURA & S A  : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transactions
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natura & S A : Material Fact - CFO Transition

03/04/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Publicly Held Company CNPJ/ME 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

MATERIAL FACT

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3; NYSE: NTCO) ("Company"), pursuant to article 157, 4th paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and to Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that José Antonio de Almeida Filippo will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer at the end of this year. We would like to thank him for his leadership and strong contribution since he joined the Group. He played a leading role in the acquisition of Avon in January 2020, which included listing Natura &Co both on the B3 and NYSE, managed the two successful capital raises last year, implemented Natura &Co's global financial structure and strengthened our internal controls and liability management functions.

To ensure a smooth transition, we are pleased to announce that Guilherme Castellan will be joining the Group as Deputy CFO. He will work closely with José Filippo over the coming months and will become the Group CFO after José Filippo completes his cycle. A Brazilian national, Guilherme Castellan joins Natura &Co after seven years at AB InBev group, where he held senior financial positions in New York, Sao Paulo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. In his last position he was CFO at Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd, a listed company based in Hong Kong. He will start his new role next April.

São Paulo, March 4, 2021.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 36 482 M 6 443 M 6 443 M
Net income 2020 -428 M -75,7 M -75,7 M
Net Debt 2020 9 197 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
P/E ratio 2020 -111x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 65 216 M 11 733 M 11 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 18 585
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,32 BRL
Last Close Price 47,34 BRL
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto de Oliveira Marques Co-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
José Antônio de Almeida Filippo Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-9.83%11 282
L'ORÉAL-1.03%207 966
KAO CORPORATION-10.83%31 741
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED11.35%29 737
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION18.93%13 101
COTY INC.16.10%6 249
