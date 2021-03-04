Natura & S A : Material Fact - CFO Transition

Publicly Held Company CNPJ/ME 32.785.497/0001-97

MATERIAL FACT

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3; NYSE: NTCO) ("Company"), pursuant to article 157, 4th paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and to Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that José Antonio de Almeida Filippo will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer at the end of this year. We would like to thank him for his leadership and strong contribution since he joined the Group. He played a leading role in the acquisition of Avon in January 2020, which included listing Natura &Co both on the B3 and NYSE, managed the two successful capital raises last year, implemented Natura &Co's global financial structure and strengthened our internal controls and liability management functions.

To ensure a smooth transition, we are pleased to announce that Guilherme Castellan will be joining the Group as Deputy CFO. He will work closely with José Filippo over the coming months and will become the Group CFO after José Filippo completes his cycle. A Brazilian national, Guilherme Castellan joins Natura &Co after seven years at AB InBev group, where he held senior financial positions in New York, Sao Paulo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. In his last position he was CFO at Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd, a listed company based in Hong Kong. He will start his new role next April.

São Paulo, March 4, 2021.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer