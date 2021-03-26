Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Change of equity interest

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME No.: 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE: 35.3.0053158-2

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co" or "Company") (B3: NTCO3; NYSE: NTCO), pursuant to the provisions of Article 12 of CVM Instruction nº 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it received a letter from Dynamo Administração de Recursos Ltda. and Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Recursos Ltda. (combined, "Dynamo"), informing a reduction in the percentage ownership of the Company held by vehicles under its discretionary management.

Dynamo informed that it reached a participation of 67,973,349 common shares, nominative and without par value, which represents 4.94% of Natura &Co's total shares. The vehicles under Dynamo's discretionary management also hold derivative instruments related to the Company's common shares.

Dynamo also informs that its equity interest is for investment purposes only, with no intention of changing the control or influencing the administrative structure of the Company, and does not aim to achieve any particular equity interest percentage.

The Company affirms that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Instruction 358 is included in the letter attached herein.

São Paulo, March 26, 2021.

Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer