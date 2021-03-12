Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives

Log in
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/11
49.38 BRL   +2.94%
05:05pNATURA & S A  : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives
PU
03/05NATURA & S A  : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives
PU
03/05NATURA & S A  : Comunicado ao Mercado - Divulgação Resultados 2020
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in Lives

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), in attendance to the instructions of Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, dated August 26, 2020, communicates to shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in live transmission events ("Lives") as detailed below:

B Corps and Natura: Is it good to do good? The company as a force for positive transformation

(event in portuguese)

Host: IBMEC

Executive and position: Denise Hills - Sustainability Director of Natura &Co Latin America Data: Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 07:00 PM (BRT)

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxXK2UJPqgXIh9o7fI7--KA

São Paulo, March 12, 2021.

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 22:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
