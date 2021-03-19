Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in Lives

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), in attendance to the instructions of Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, dated August 26, 2020, communicates to shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in live transmission events ("Lives") as detailed below:

Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience - Equality and Justice in the Workplace

Host: Peace One Day in association with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

Executive and position: Roberto Marques - CEO and Executive Chairman of Natura &Co Date and time: Sunday, March 21, 2021 - 11:20 AM (EST)

Link: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=March2021Anti-RacismDay

Climate Governance Global Summit - The Evolving Role of Boards in relation to Corporate Climate Action

Host: World Economic Forum

Executive and position: Roberto Marques - CEO and Executive Chairman of Natura &Co Date and time: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - 03:00 PM (CET)

Link: http://climate-governance.org/

São Paulo, March 19, 2021.

Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer