Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97
NIRE 35.300.531.582
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in Lives
Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), in attendance to the instructions of Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, dated August 26, 2020, communicates to shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in live transmission events ("Lives") as detailed below:
Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience - Equality and Justice in the Workplace
Host: Peace One Day in association with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Executive and position: Roberto Marques - CEO and Executive Chairman of Natura &Co Date and time: Sunday, March 21, 2021 - 11:20 AM (EST)
Link: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=March2021Anti-RacismDay
Climate Governance Global Summit - The Evolving Role of Boards in relation to Corporate Climate Action
Host: World Economic Forum
Executive and position: Roberto Marques - CEO and Executive Chairman of Natura &Co Date and time: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - 03:00 PM (CET)
Link: http://climate-governance.org/
São Paulo, March 19, 2021.
Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
