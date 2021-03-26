Log in
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives

03/26/2021
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in Lives

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), in attendance to the instructions of Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, dated August 26, 2020, communicates to shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in live transmission events ("Lives") as detailed below:

The biggest and most innovative (event in Portuguese) Host: Money Report

Executive and position: João Paulo Ferreira - CEO of Natura &Co Latin America Date and time: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 - 08:45 AM (BRT)

Link: https://www.moneyreport.com.br/

São Paulo, March 26, 2021.

Viviane Behar de Castro Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 22:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
