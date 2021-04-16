Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97
NIRE 35.300.531.582
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in Lives
Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), in attendance to the instructions of Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP,dated August 26, 2020, communicates to shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in live transmission events ("Lives") as detailed below:
Perspectives of Brazilian society for the climate agenda in the Amazon (event in Portuguese)Host: Valor Econômico
Executive and position: João Paulo Ferreira - CEO of Natura &Co Latin America
Date and time: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - 09:30 AM (BRT)
Link: https://www.youtube.com/valoreconomico
São Paulo, April 16, 2021.
Viviane Behar de Castro
Investor Relations Officer
