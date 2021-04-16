Log in
    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/15
52.84 BRL   +1.46%
Natura & S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives

04/16/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME n° 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in Lives

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3, NYSE: NTCO) ("Natura &Co" or "Company"), in attendance to the instructions of Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP,dated August 26, 2020, communicates to shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in live transmission events ("Lives") as detailed below:

Perspectives of Brazilian society for the climate agenda in the Amazon (event in Portuguese)Host: Valor Econômico

Executive and position: João Paulo Ferreira - CEO of Natura &Co Latin America

Date and time: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - 09:30 AM (BRT)

Link: https://www.youtube.com/valoreconomico

São Paulo, April 16, 2021.

Viviane Behar de Castro

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
