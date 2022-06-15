Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Natura &Co Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCO3   BRNTCOACNOR5

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

(NTCO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:28 2022-06-15 am EDT
14.98 BRL   +7.08%
11:23aNatura's CEO steps down in shakeup at Brazil cosmetic maker
RE
06:36aNatura CEO to Depart Amid Company Reorganization
DJ
05/31Natura &Co Holding S.A. Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natura's CEO steps down in shakeup at Brazil cosmetic maker

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Natura is picture at the company headquarters in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Natura & Co Holding SA said on Wednesday that Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Roberto Marques was stepping down in an organizational shakeup, handing over the reins of the cosmetics maker to board member Fabio Barbosa.

Natura, which aims to simplify its structure, is also eliminating its sustainable growth officer and chief transformation officer.

Natura shares jumped 7.8% after the announcement, making it the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.2%.

It is "time to evolve," said the owner of Natura, Avon, Aesop and The Body Shop brands, with plans to increase the accountability of its business units after years of expansion fueled by high-profile acquisitions.

Barbosa said Natura's main priority with the move was not cutting costs, although calling it "absolutely important," but making its organizations leaner and able to be more agile.

"We also have a focus on the revenue side. ... We know that we have to improve margins, increase revenues and continue to pay attention to costs," he told a conference call .

Barbosa served as the chief executive of Santander Brasil from 2008 to 2011, also leading Banco Real for more than a decade and publisher Grupo Abril between 2011 and 2015.

Marques will remain as a board member to help with his succession, but plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Analysts at JPMorgan said the move potentially gives higher autonomy for Natura's business units to execute their plans to deliver the firm's targets.

"In the context of a challenging operating environment and limited visibility on growth and profitability trends, we believe the market is likely to welcome the changes," they said.

Natura posted a bigger-than-expected net loss amid surging costs and tepid sales in the first quarter, pushing back by a year some financial targets including net revenue.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Edmund Blair)

By Gabriel Araujo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.18% 5.3295 Delayed Quote.-16.14%
IBOVESPA 1.01% 103074.58 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 7.15% 14.98 Delayed Quote.-44.99%
All news about NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
11:23aNatura's CEO steps down in shakeup at Brazil cosmetic maker
RE
06:36aNatura CEO to Depart Amid Company Reorganization
DJ
05/31Natura &Co Holding S.A. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Natura &Co Holding S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/06Natura &Co Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/06NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : Press Release
CO
05/05NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
04/22Brazil's Natura expects revenue drop amid cost pressures, Citi downgrades it
RE
04/22NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20NATURA & S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 938 M 7 605 M 7 605 M
Net income 2022 240 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2022 8 092 M 1 581 M 1 581 M
P/E ratio 2022 240x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 19 163 M 3 743 M 3 743 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Natura &Co Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,99 BRL
Average target price 33,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto de Oliveira Marques Executive Co-Chairman & Group CEO
Guilherme Strano Castellan Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Co-Chairman
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Co-Chairman
Guilherme Peirão Leal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-44.99%3 743
L'ORÉAL-27.65%168 545
KAO CORPORATION-13.26%18 279
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-18.66%15 462
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD3.52%12 508
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-12.57%7 105