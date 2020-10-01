Sec Filing: Form F3

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020
PROSPECTUS
Natura &Co Holding S.A.
(Incorporated in the Federative Republic of Brazil)
Common shares (including common shares represented by
American Depositary Shares)
We may from time to time, in one or more offerings, offer and sell our common shares, including common shares represented by American Depositary Shares, or ADSs. Each ADS represents two common shares. In addition, from time to time, the selling shareholders to be named in an applicable prospectus supplement, or the selling shareholders, may offer and sell the securities held by them. The selling shareholders may sell the securities through public or private transactions at prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the securities by the selling shareholders.
The securities may be offered and sold in the same offering or in separate offerings; to or through underwriters, dealers, and agents; or directly to purchasers. The names of any underwriters, dealers, or agents involved in the sale of the securities, their compensation and any options to purchase additional securities granted to them will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. For a more complete description of the plan of distribution of the securities, see the section entitled "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 37 of this prospectus.
This prospectus describes some of the general terms that may apply to the securities. We and the selling shareholders, as applicable, will provide specific terms of any offering in a supplement to this prospectus. Any prospectus supplement may also add, update, or change information contained in this prospectus. To the extent the applicable prospectus supplement is inconsistent with this prospectus, information in this prospectus is superseded by the information in the applicable prospectus supplement. You should carefully read this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement as well as the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus before you purchase any of the securities.
ADSs representing our common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "NTCO." Our common shares are listed and trade on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.-Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), or the B3, under the symbol "NTCO3."
Investments in the securities involve a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" on page 7 of this prospectus. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the applicable prospectus supplement or under similar headings in other documents which are incorporated by reference in this prospectus.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The date of this prospectus is October 1, 2020.
CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS AND CONVENTIONS USED IN THIS PROSPECTUS
All references in this prospectus to the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Natura &Co, as defined below, unless the context otherwise requires. All references herein to the "real," "reais" or "R$" are to the Brazilian real, the official currency of Brazil. All references to "U.S. dollars," "dollars" or "U.S.$" are to United States dollars, the official currency of the United States. All references to "pounds," "pound sterling" or "£" are to the British pound sterling, the official currency of the United Kingdom.
In addition, as used in this prospectus, the following defined terms have the following respective meanings:
"ADSs" means American Depositary Shares, each representing two Natura &Co Holding Shares.
"Aesop" means Emeis Holding Pty Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries.
"Avon" means Avon Products, Inc., a New York corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries.
"B3" means the B3S.A.-Brasil,Bolsa, Balcão, or São Paulo Stock Exchange.
"Brazil" means the Federative Republic of Brazil and the phrase "Brazilian government" refers to the federal government of Brazil.
"Brazilian Central Bank" means the Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil).
"Brazilian Corporation Law" means the Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, as amended.
"CDI," or the Interbank Deposit Certificate (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário), means the "over extra group" daily average rate for interbank deposits, expressed as an annual percentage, based on 252 business days, calculated daily and published by B3, or any other index as may be further used in substitution thereof.
"CMN" means the Conselho Monetário Nacional, or the Brazilian Monetary Council.
"consultants" are independent sales representatives who, although they are not employed by Natura &Co, sell Natura &Co products to customers of Natura &Co.
"CVM" means the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the Brazilian Securities Commission.
"Exchange Act" means the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
"Natura" means Natura Cosméticos S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated under the laws of Brazil, and its consolidated subsidiaries (excluding Aesop, The Body Shop and their respective subsidiaries).
"Natura &Co" means (1) prior to the completion of the Transaction, Natura Cosméticos S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries, and (2) after the completion of the Transaction, Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries, including Natura and Avon.
"Natura &Co Holding" means Natura &Co Holding S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated under the laws of Brazil, excluding its subsidiaries.
"Natura &Co Holding By-Laws" means the by-laws of Natura &Co Holding.
"Natura &Co Holding Shares" means common shares of Natura &Co Holding.
"Natura Cosméticos" means Natura Cosméticos S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated under the laws of Brazil.
ii
