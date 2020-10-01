Log in
Sec Filing: Form F3

10/01/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020

Registration No. 333-

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM F-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Federative Republic of Brazil

Not applicable

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification Number)

Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, Sala A17-Bloco A

Parque Anhanguera

São Paulo, São Paulo

05106-000, Brazil

Telephone: +55 11 4446-4200

(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices)

Cogency Global Inc.

122 East 42nd Street, 18th Floor

New York, NY 10168

(212) 947-7200

(Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent For Service)

Copy to:

Manuel Garciadiaz

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

450 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10017

(212) 450-4000

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this Registration Statement becomes effective. If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following

box. '

If any of the securities being registered on this form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. È

If this form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. '

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. '

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. È

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.C. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. '

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Emerging growth company. '

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. '

  • The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed

Maximum

Proposed

Amount

Aggregate Price

Maximum

Title of Each Class of

to be

Per Common

Aggregate

Amount of

Securities to be Registered

Registered

Share (1)

Offering Price

Registration Fee

Common shares, no par value (including common shares

represented by American Depositary Shares) (2) . . . .

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

  1. A currently indeterminate aggregate initial offering price or number of the securities of each identified class is being registered as may from time to time be offered at indeterminate prices. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable on exercise, conversion or exchange of other securities. In accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant hereby elects to defer payment of all of the registration fee and will pay the registration fee subsequently in advance or on a pay-as-you-go basis pursuant to Rule 456(b).
  2. American Depositary Shares, each representing two common shares, are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. A separate Registration Statement on Form F-6 (File No. 333-233972) was filed on September 27, 2019. The Registration Statement on Form F-6 relates to the registration of American Depositary Shares, or "ADSs," issuable upon deposit of the common shares registered hereby.

PROSPECTUS

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

(Incorporated in the Federative Republic of Brazil)

Common shares (including common shares represented by

American Depositary Shares)

We may from time to time, in one or more offerings, offer and sell our common shares, including common shares represented by American Depositary Shares, or ADSs. Each ADS represents two common shares. In addition, from time to time, the selling shareholders to be named in an applicable prospectus supplement, or the selling shareholders, may offer and sell the securities held by them. The selling shareholders may sell the securities through public or private transactions at prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the securities by the selling shareholders.

The securities may be offered and sold in the same offering or in separate offerings; to or through underwriters, dealers, and agents; or directly to purchasers. The names of any underwriters, dealers, or agents involved in the sale of the securities, their compensation and any options to purchase additional securities granted to them will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. For a more complete description of the plan of distribution of the securities, see the section entitled "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 37 of this prospectus.

This prospectus describes some of the general terms that may apply to the securities. We and the selling shareholders, as applicable, will provide specific terms of any offering in a supplement to this prospectus. Any prospectus supplement may also add, update, or change information contained in this prospectus. To the extent the applicable prospectus supplement is inconsistent with this prospectus, information in this prospectus is superseded by the information in the applicable prospectus supplement. You should carefully read this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement as well as the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus before you purchase any of the securities.

ADSs representing our common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "NTCO." Our common shares are listed and trade on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.-Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), or the B3, under the symbol "NTCO3."

Investments in the securities involve a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" on page 7 of this prospectus. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the applicable prospectus supplement or under similar headings in other documents which are incorporated by reference in this prospectus.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is October 1, 2020.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Certain Defined Terms and Conventions Used in This Prospectus . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

About This Prospectus . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Where You Can Find More Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

Incorporation of Documents by Reference . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Forward-Looking Statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Risk Factors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Natura &Co Holding S.A. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Use of Proceeds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Description of Natura &Co Holding Shares and Natura &Co Holding By-Laws . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Description of American Depositary Shares and Deposit Agreement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

Enforceability of Civil Liabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33

Taxation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35

Selling Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36

Plan of Distribution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37

Legal Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39

Experts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40

You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and in any accompanying prospectus supplement. No one has been authorized to provide you with different information.

The securities are not being offered in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front cover of the applicable document.

i

CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS AND CONVENTIONS USED IN THIS PROSPECTUS

All references in this prospectus to the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Natura &Co, as defined below, unless the context otherwise requires. All references herein to the "real," "reais" or "R$" are to the Brazilian real, the official currency of Brazil. All references to "U.S. dollars," "dollars" or "U.S.$" are to United States dollars, the official currency of the United States. All references to "pounds," "pound sterling" or "£" are to the British pound sterling, the official currency of the United Kingdom.

In addition, as used in this prospectus, the following defined terms have the following respective meanings:

"ADSs" means American Depositary Shares, each representing two Natura &Co Holding Shares.

"Aesop" means Emeis Holding Pty Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries.

"Avon" means Avon Products, Inc., a New York corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries.

"B3" means the B3 S.A.-Brasil,Bolsa, Balcão, or São Paulo Stock Exchange.

"Brazil" means the Federative Republic of Brazil and the phrase "Brazilian government" refers to the federal government of Brazil.

"Brazilian Central Bank" means the Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil).

"Brazilian Corporation Law" means the Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, as amended.

"CDI," or the Interbank Deposit Certificate (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário), means the "over extra group" daily average rate for interbank deposits, expressed as an annual percentage, based on 252 business days, calculated daily and published by B3, or any other index as may be further used in substitution thereof.

"CMN" means the Conselho Monetário Nacional, or the Brazilian Monetary Council.

"consultants" are independent sales representatives who, although they are not employed by Natura &Co, sell Natura &Co products to customers of Natura &Co.

"CVM" means the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the Brazilian Securities Commission.

"Exchange Act" means the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"Natura" means Natura Cosméticos S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated under the laws of Brazil, and its consolidated subsidiaries (excluding Aesop, The Body Shop and their respective subsidiaries).

"Natura &Co" means (1) prior to the completion of the Transaction, Natura Cosméticos S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries, and (2) after the completion of the Transaction, Natura &Co Holding S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries, including Natura and Avon.

"Natura &Co Holding" means Natura &Co Holding S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated under the laws of Brazil, excluding its subsidiaries.

"Natura &Co Holding By-Laws" means the by-laws of Natura &Co Holding.

"Natura &Co Holding Shares" means common shares of Natura &Co Holding.

"Natura Cosméticos" means Natura Cosméticos S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated under the laws of Brazil.

ii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

