CARLSBAD, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII) today announced the expected May 2024 reopening of its state-of-the-art high-volume powder blending and packaging facility located in Carlsbad, CA, following a 7-month closure. NAI temporarily closed the facility in October 2023 due to a significant reduction in customer orders.



NAI purchased the Carlsbad facility in August 2021 and spent 21 months retrofitting the space with a heavy focus on efficient high-volume powder production and gusseted bag packaging. The facility includes two 400 cubic foot fluidizing paddle blenders, two high-speed rotary packaging lines, gravity flow pallet racking systems and provides 67,453 square feet of conditioned manufacturing and warehouse space for raw material and finished product storage. Reactivating the facility will require employee recruitment of approximately 60 people.

“Restarting our facility is a direct result of our growing capacity needs,” shared Mark LeDoux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI. “Powder packaged delivery systems are a growing segment within our industry and this plant can provide an annual capacity of over 26 million pounds of high-quality blended powder products. NAI’s expanding manufacturing capabilities is advantageous for our customers and for our local workforce.”

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional and food products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional or food product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

