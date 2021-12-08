Log in
Natural Alternatives International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
naii20211207_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
DATE OF REPORT (Date of earliest event reported): December 3, 2021
000-15701
(Commission file number
NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
84-1007839
(State of incorporation)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
1535 Faraday Avenue
Carlsbad, California92008
(760) 736-7700
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Registrant's telephone number)
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common
NAII
NASDAQ
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Our Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held on December 3, 2021. The following table sets forth the matters voted upon at the meeting and the results of the voting on each matter voted upon:
Matter Voted Upon
Votes For
Withheld
Votes
Against
Abstentions
Broker
Non-Votes
Election of two Class I directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders held to elect Class I directors and until such director's successor is elected and qualified:
Mark A. LeDoux
3,437,208 39,984 - - 1,593,178
Guru Ramanathan
3,438,212 38,980 - - 1,593,178
Ratification of the selection of Haskell & White LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
5,063,572 - 5,172 2,100 -
The named directors, and the Ratification of Haskell & White, were each approved by the stockholders at the annual meeting.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc.
Date: December 7, 2021
By:
/s/ Michael E. Fortin
Michael E. Fortin
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

NAI - Natural Alternatives International Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
