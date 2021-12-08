Natural Alternatives International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

DATE OF REPORT (Date of earliest event reported): December 3, 2021

Delaware 84-1007839
1535 Faraday Avenue Carlsbad, California 92008

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Our Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held on December 3, 2021. The following table sets forth the matters voted upon at the meeting and the results of the voting on each matter voted upon:

Matter Voted Upon Votes For Withheld Votes

Against Abstentions Broker

Non-Votes Election of two Class I directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders held to elect Class I directors and until such director's successor is elected and qualified: Mark A. LeDoux 3,437,208 39,984 - - 1,593,178 Guru Ramanathan 3,438,212 38,980 - - 1,593,178 Ratification of the selection of Haskell & White LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 5,063,572 - 5,172 2,100 -

The named directors, and the Ratification of Haskell & White, were each approved by the stockholders at the annual meeting.

