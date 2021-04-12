Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited    157   KYG640061027

NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(157)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED TO BE HELD AT 10:00 A.M. ON TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021 (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

04/12/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited

自然美生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00157)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED TO BE HELD

AT 10:00 A.M. ON TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021 (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We(Note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 8/F, 368 Section 1 Fuxing South Road, Da'an District, Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick ("") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group and

directors' report and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

To re-elect Mr. PAN Yi-Fan as an Executive Director of the Company.

3.

To re-elect Mr. CHEN Shou-Huang as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

4.

To re-elect Mr. CHEN Ruey-Long as an Independent Non-executive Director of the

Company.

5.

To authorise the board of Directors to fix the remuneration of Directors of the Company.

6.

To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the Auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of

Directors to fix their remuneration.

7.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not

exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing

of this resolution.

8.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of

the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at

the date of passing of this resolution.

9.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with

additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares

repurchased by the Company.

Note: For full text of the above resolutions, please refer to the notice of AGM dated 13 April 2021.

Date:

Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy/more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  6. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.
  7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 23 May 2021).
  8. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the AGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by either of the following means:

By mail to: Personal Data Privacy Officer Hong Kong Registrars Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong By email to: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Disclaimer

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
05:25aFORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL : 00 a.m. on tuesday, 25 may 2021 (or at an..
PU
03/25NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Books Lower Profit, Revenue in 2020
MT
03/05NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Repor..
PU
02/15NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Resumes Trading in Hong Kong
MT
01/29NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Warns of 85% Plunge in 2020 Profit
MT
01/24NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Warns of a Profit Decline in 2020
MT
2020NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Files for Trading Resumption in Hong Kong
MT
2020NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Quarterly update on suspension of trading and f..
PU
2020NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
2020NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY  : Clarification announcement on appointment of au..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 411 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net income 2020 7,76 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net cash 2020 89,9 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 168x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 1 341 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,15 HKD
Last Close Price 0,67 HKD
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yen-Ling Lin Chief Executive Officer
Chien Lei Chairman
Chi Chant Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Shih Chien Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Jui Lung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED3.08%172
L'ORÉAL8.90%225 199
KAO CORPORATION-7.97%31 875
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED4.86%27 247
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION24.76%13 850
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-3.98%12 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ