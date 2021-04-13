Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 13, 2021 12:09
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG210413DVCALFYN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tsng Joo Peng
Designation
Group Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0015
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
07/05/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date
06/05/2021
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0015
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0015
Pay Date
21/05/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Disclaimer
Sales 2020
120 M
89,7 M
89,7 M
Net income 2020
1,27 M
0,95 M
0,95 M
Net Debt 2020
42,4 M
31,7 M
31,7 M
P/E ratio 2020
6,70x
Yield 2020
4,41%
Capitalization
9,52 M
7,10 M
7,10 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,50x
EV / Sales 2020
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
666
Free-Float
32,0%
