MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Natural Cool Holdings Limited

NATURAL COOL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5IF)
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

04/13/2021 | 12:17am EDT
BackApr 13, 2021
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 13, 2021 12:09
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG210413DVCALFYN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tsng Joo Peng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0015
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 07/05/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date 06/05/2021
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0015
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0015
Pay Date 21/05/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 175,338 bytes)

Disclaimer

Natural Cool Holdings Limited published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 120 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net income 2020 1,27 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net Debt 2020 42,4 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,70x
Yield 2020 4,41%
Capitalization 9,52 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 666
Free-Float 32,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joo Peng Tsng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Teng Gek Chui Group Finance Manager & Financial Controller
Teck Sia Goh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bing Choong Choy Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lee Hua Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL COOL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.76%7
VINCI11.44%60 602
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.83%32 918
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.47%26 382
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.73%21 524
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.26%19 371
