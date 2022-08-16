Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGS   US63886Q1094

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(NGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
9.850 USD   +0.82%
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Rescheduled Second Quarter Earnings Call

08/16/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Midland, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
Announces Rescheduled Second Quarter Earnings Call

MIDLAND, Texas August 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRES) - Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (“NGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression technology and services to the energy industry, announced it has rescheduled it second quarter earnings conference call. The call will now be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00am ET (9:00am CT).

“Due to a technical glitch by our conferencing services provider, the connection to our scheduled earnings call was compromised,” said John Chisholm, the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to talking to you at that time.”

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 550-9745 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call using passcode 167298. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of gas compression technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compression technology for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland with manufacturing and fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, and Midland. The Company maintains service facilities in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause NGS's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among other things: the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; a prolonged, substantial reduction in oil and natural gas prices which could cause a decline in the demand for NGS's products and services; the loss of market share through competition or otherwise; the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; and new governmental safety, health and environmental regulations which could require NGS to make significant capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and NGS undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. A discussion of these factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations
(432) 262-2700
IR@NGSGI.COM
www.ngsgi.com


