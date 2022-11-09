Natural Gas Services Group Reschedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Midland, Texas, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), today announced that the Company is rescheduling its third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call date to allow the Company adequate time to finalize its financial report.

The earnings release is now scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The conference call to discuss the third quarter results is now scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time (9:00 am Central Standard Time). To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 715-9871 using conference ID 2421165 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

