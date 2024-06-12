Company celebrates dads and the start of summer with special discounts, freebies, sweepstakes and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to celebrate dads with fabulous discounts, freebies, and spectacular summer giveaways throughout the month of June.

Save up to 49% off at Natural Grocers over Father's Day weekend.

FATHER'S DAY WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Whether dad is planning a weekend warrior's outdoor excursion or a simple backyard barbecue, Natural Grocers has plenty of in-store savings on products chosen with the interests of healthy families, animals and the planet in mind.

June 14 – 16: Customers can enjoy fabulous Father's Day deals and gifts over Father's Day weekend. With savings up to 49% off, these practical, premium products will put a smile on dad's face, while stretching every dollar.[i]

Surprise dad with an easy and wholesome pancake breakfast, courtesy of Bob's Red Mill ® Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix ( $3.69 /24 oz).

Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix ( /24 oz). Fuel those summer hikes, fishing trips, and bike rides with individually wrapped, simple and sweet Honey Stinger ® Organic Waffles (.85¢ each).

Organic Waffles (.85¢ each). Enjoy Clean® Cause Organic Sparkling Yerba Mate Drinks ( $1.69 /16 oz) – not only are these products delicious and refreshing, but 50% of net profits go towards supporting addiction recovery.

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional promotions for Father's Day and beyond:

June 16 : {N}power members will receive a FREE Epic ® Snack Strip or Primal ® Strip (meatless vegan jerky). Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last! [ii]

{N}power members will receive a Epic Snack Strip or Primal Strip (meatless vegan jerky). Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last! June 14 -16 : {N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. [iii]

{N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. Through June 30 : {N}Power Meal Deals - Natural Grocers good4u ® Burger Meal Deal . Feed four people for under $12 – including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian and gluten-free options under $12 , too! [iv] Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for a complete list of current good4u Meal Deals.

. Feed four people for under – including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian and gluten-free options under , too! Visit for a complete list of current good4u Meal Deals. June 1 - June 30 : Solaray® Hydroponic Herb Garden Sweepstakes – For every Solaray product purchased between June 1 – June 30 , customers will be entered to win a hydroponic herb garden ( $100 value). One winner per store.[v]

Not a member? Not a problem! Customers who join Natural Grocers' member rewards program, will receive a $2 reward off their next purchase: www.naturalgrocers.com/join.[vi]

Through June 22: All customers can save up to 53% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM in every department.[vii]

Lengthen those lazy days of summer more comfortably with select mineral-based sunscreen and DEET-free insect repellents; Badger ® Sunscreens and Bug Products (20% off), Babo Botanicals ® Sunscreens (20% off) and Quantum Health ® Buzz Away Extreme Bug Spray (30% off).

Sunscreens and Bug Products (20% off), Babo Botanicals Sunscreens (20% off) and Quantum Health Buzz Away Extreme Bug Spray (30% off). Stock up on a family favorite for easy, cheesy and delicious meals with Annie's™ Select Mac & Cheese Mixes (2/ $3 ).

). Fire up the grill with sumptuous summer burgers from Thousand Hills™: 100% Grass-Fed 85/15 Ground Beef ( $7.99 /16 oz). And speaking of burgers…

Through June 22: Art of Grilling Giveaway: Count the burgers in the June 2024 good4uSMHealth Hotline® magazine and enter to win a Yeti® Tundra® Haul Cooler and two Natural Grocers branded Hydro Flasks® (valued at $500).[viii]

Get more information on everything Natural Grocers has to offer (including easy, healthy grilling recipes and free nutrition health coaching sessions) by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

for a complimentary media kit. For media requests and/or press inquiries, please contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers are available for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 6/14/24 to 6/16/24. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii]Limited time offer available to {N}power members only on 6/16/24. Limit 1 per {N}power customer. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[iii] Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to {N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[iv] Offer available only to registered {N}power members. Under price reflects 1/2 package of Rudi's hamburger buns, 1/2 lb of tomatoes and 1/4 a head of red or green leaf lettuce. This offer ends 6/22/24 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Sweepstakes starts on 6/1/24 and ends on 6/30/24. One winner per store. For official rules, complete details and alternative mode of entry, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] $2 offer will be autoloaded to {N}power account. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for privacy policy and naturalgrocer.com/terms for Terms of Use. {N}power offers available to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy.

[iv] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Must be an {N}power to enter. Sweepstakes starts on 06/02/23 and ends on 06/24/23. Four {N}power members will be chosen as winners, companywide Some assembly required. For official Rules, complete details and alternate mode of entry, visit www.natrualgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vii] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 5/31/24 to 6/22/24 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[viii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Sweepstakes starts on 5/31/24 and ends on 6/22/24. One winner per store. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-fathers-day-with-natural-grocers-302170184.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.