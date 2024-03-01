The Colorado-based retailer invites customers to enjoy freebies, sweepstakes and deals, March 3-5, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its fifth annual Celebrate Colorado Event, March 3-5, at all 46 Colorado stores. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, and employing almost 1,600 Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members in its home state, Natural Grocers is proud to celebrate its Colorado roots with freebies, sweepstakes and sales showcasing Colorado brands.

COLORADO PROUD

Natural Grocers has been serving Coloradoans with a wide variety of natural and organic options at Always AffordableSM prices since 1955. Co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely went door-to-door in Golden, Colorado, with the dream of making a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone. With 168 stores nationwide, Natural Grocers continues to call Colorado home and is still operated by second and third generation members of the Isely family.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers, stated, "In Colorado, March 3rd is colloquially known as '303 Day', based on Denver's area code. There's no better day to kick-off celebrating local brands and products at our Colorado stores. We invite everyone to join us in the festivities, explore our selection of high-quality products at affordable prices and experience the knowledgeable and friendly customer service that Coloradoans have known us for since 1955."

FREEBIES & SWEEPSTAKES

March 3-5: All customers at Colorado stores will receive a FREE , Colorado-themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last). [i]

All customers at stores will receive a , Colorado-themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last). March 3-5: Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win one of three amazing prizes during the three-day event, including: Custom snowboard from Meier ( also a Colorado -based company ) Aventon PACE 500 e-bike $500 Natural Grocers Gift Gard To enter to win, customers simply fill out the sweepstakes form available at all Colorado Natural Grocers locations, March 3-5 . [ii]

Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win one of three amazing prizes during the three-day event, including: March 3-5: {N}Power® members will enjoy some extra Colorado love with 10% off all Colorado Beer.[iii]

SHOP LOCAL & SAVE

Natural Grocers proudly stock an extensive inventory from over 150 Colorado brands. Save on local Colorado favorites[iv] through March 23, such as:

Celestial Seasonings® Select Teas ( $4.59 each/12-20 count). This iconic tea brand began in Boulder, Colorado in 1969 and is adored for its wide variety of house-blended herbal teas.

each/12-20 count). This iconic tea brand began in in 1969 and is adored for its wide variety of house-blended herbal teas. WishGarden Herbs Kick-Ass TM Sinus or Kick-Ass TM Allergy Seasonal Rescue ( $9.99 /1 oz.). Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, Colorado -based WishGarden Herbs is committed to providing the highest quality herbal extracts.

Sinus or Kick-Ass Allergy Seasonal Rescue ( /1 oz.). Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, -based is committed to providing the highest quality herbal extracts. Cappello's® Gluten-Free Pastas ( $7.75 each/8-12 oz.). This Colorado brand is guided by a will to create an abundant, healthy food system. Cappello's is "grain free, frozen fresh, and almond obsessed", with a deep care for planetary well-being.

each/8-12 oz.). This Colorado brand is guided by a will to create an abundant, healthy food system. is "grain free, frozen fresh, and almond obsessed", with a deep care for planetary well-being. 25% off all Natural Grocers Brand® Vitamins and Supplements . The company prides itself on providing a comprehensive range of vitamins, herbs, and precision formulas with pure, potent ingredients and the best in Good Manufacturing Practices.

Customers will enjoy discounts on additional products in every department; including select Natural Grocers Brand bulk items—all non-GMO and pre-sealed in BPA- and phthalate-free bags, for maximum quality and freshness.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.