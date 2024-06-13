Family-Operated Grocer offers New Mexico {N}power® members a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and additional in-store savings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its first annual Celebrate New Mexico Event, June 14-16, at its six New Mexico stores. Customers are invited to celebrate National New Mexico Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

NEW MEXICO PROUD

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded its southern roots to with the opening of its first store in New Mexico, August of 2003. The company added five more stores in the "Land of Enchantment" through 2020 and has been proudly serving New Mexico residents ever since.

Albuquerque - Wyoming Blvd NE Farmington Las Cruces Los Alamos Rio Rancho Santa Fe

"My grandparents started Natural Grocers in Colorado back in 1955 with determination, friendliness, education and perseverance. Their dream was to build better communities with good nutrition and healthy living," explained Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "As our company expanded to New Mexico, with our first store in Albuquerque, we were warmly embraced by health-minded customers seeking quality natural and organic products at our Always AffordableSM prices.

To this day we follow in the footsteps of my grandparents – we only carry products that are better for our health, our communities and our planet, so there's no guesswork when it comes to wondering what a product is made of or where it's sourced from. We're a bit quirky and intentionally offer a smaller, more relaxed, family grocery store atmosphere. Our good4uSM Crew are knowledgeable and kind.

We believe it's these types of practices, quality products, our amazing customer service and affordable prices that have forged loyal customer relationships at our New Mexico stores for over 20 years."

NEW MEXICO {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

To say 'thank you' for this 20+ year relationship, the company is hosting its first annual Celebrate New Mexico event, starting June 14, 2024.

June 14-6 : All {N}power members at New Mexico stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including New Mexico , while supplies last. [i]

All {N}power members at stores will receive a , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including , while supplies last. June 14-16 : {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

A COMMITMENT TO NEW MEXICO CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for almost 150 Crew members in the state of New Mexico. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Click here to learn more about career options with Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Only valid 6/14/24-6/16/24 at participating New Mexico stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating New Mexico Natural Grocers stores, 6/14/24-6/16/24. Customers who have signed up by 6/11/24 will receive this coupon via email. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5 off coupon. See email for details. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

