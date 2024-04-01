Company known as America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM plans to expand its services with FREE onsite fitness classes, combining cardio and premium quality ingredients and some good old fashioned April Fools' fun

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM and the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is proud to introduce its free community "Spin & Blend" fitness classes…just in time for April Fools' Day. The revolutionary spinning classes combine short bursts of anaerobic exercises and 100% Certified Organic produce and other premium-quality ingredients, for 30 minutes of an unforgettable workout. Once the cool-down is complete, attendees can enjoy the fruits of their labor: a delicious and nutritious smoothie bowl, plus a $5 off $50 coupon (no joke).

In today's world of multitasking and busy lifestyles, it's an efficient combination of exercise and eating right.

THE SPIN & BLEND EXPERIENCE

Designed as a ridiculous "whole-body" health-supportive experience; the new Spin & Blend classes build on a fun alternative to just standing around and blending a smoothie in your kitchen. In today's world of multitasking and busy lifestyles, it's an efficient combination of exercise and eating right.

Attendees can start their day with an indoor bike ride equipped with bananas, blueberries, protein powders and more. They'll get their heart rates up with 30 minutes of spin for a heart-healthy workout, while simultaneously making a delicious and nutritious smoothie bowl.

An instructor for the Spin & Blend pilot program said, "At Natural Grocers, we do all we can to support the health of our customers. Nutrition and fitness go so well together, we thought, 'Why not?' We worked hard to design the perfect class for all ages and fitness levels. Start with our knowledgeable and friendly instructors, add in high-octane cardio and good4uSM ingredients from our stores, plus just the right amount of peer pressure, and that gives you the juice you need to smash it…literally. In some of our early pilot classes, there ended up being a lot of excess juice. We had to add more fibrous and frozen ingredients to offset attendee enthusiasm, but now we have it dialed. Build your bowl your way, with sweat and maybe tears, plus organic produce, a variety of granola, and beneficial add-ins like collagen, protein powder, and electrolytes. After the class, dig in, refuel and recover."

THE TECHNOLOGY

A representative from the new, non-existent Smoothie Bike Division at Natural Grocers stated, "It's pretty old-school technology—I mean, the bikes have one wheel and cruiser-style handlebars, but the blender part really amps up the fun. It has around four different speeds, depending on your output: Novice, Expert, Pro, and Pain Cave."

HOW TO SIGN UP/APRIL FOOLS!

If you are thinking to yourself this sounds too good to be true, alas, it is. Our Spin & Blend Exercise Classes may be an April Fools' joke, but our Free In-Store Nutrition Education is as real as it gets. Scroll down to see some of our *completely real* services and click here to download a $5 off $50 coupon to use on your next healthful shopping trip in stores, valid April 1 – 2.

FREE (& REAL) IN-STORE NUTRITION EDUCATION AT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers believes everyone should have access to reliable and evidence-based information about their dietary choices, which is they we have credentialed Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) on staff. These NHCs have extensive knowledge and receive ongoing education, so they are THE go-to nutrition expert for Natural Grocers' Crew (what they call their employees) and customers.

Caylee Chacon, Senior Nutrition Education Department Development Manager at Natural Grocers stated, "NHCs offer a handful of complimentary services, including engaging nutrition classes and homegrown recipe demonstrations. These in-store presentations are designed to provide an interactive approach to learning about healthy eating habits, dietary supplements, cooking skills, and quality standards. Our aim is to empower all our customers to take control of their health and contribute to our communities in building a healthier tomorrow."

Customers can schedule a FREE One-On-One Coaching Session by clicking here and selecting their store's location. Attendees will receive a $5 off $25 coupon to shop.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' educational resources at naturalgrocers.com/NHC .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

