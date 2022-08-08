Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  02:54 2022-08-08 pm EDT
15.82 USD   -2.35%
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Investor Presentation - August 2022

08/08/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Investor Presentation - August 2022

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in addition to historical information. All statements that are not statements of historical fact, including those that relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, future growth, pending legal proceedings and other financial and operating information, are forward looking statements. We may use the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "target" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We cannot assure you that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, national, regional or local political, economic, inflationary, deflationary, business, labor market, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation due to risks and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government mandates.

In addition to the foregoing, we believe the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation include those referenced in Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 (the Form 10-K) and in our most recently filed Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this report. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. You are advised, however, to consult any disclosures we may make in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). Our reports and other filings with the SEC are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our reports and other filings with the SEC are also available, free of charge, through our website at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation provides information regarding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP (i.e., non-GAAP measures). We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including certain items such as impairment charges, store closing costs, lease exit costs, share-based compensation and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the appendix to this presentation.

Who We Are

Natural Grocers® Overview

  • Expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care and dietary supplement products
  • We focus on providing high-quality products at always affordable prices, exceptional customer service, nutrition education and community outreach
  • We strive to generate long-term relationships with our customers based on transparency and trust
  • Operate 163 stores in 21 states west of the Mississippi River, as of 8/4/22

Our Five Founding Principles Drive our Core Competencies and Customer Loyalty

Nutrition Education

Highest Quality Natural & Organic Standards

We only sell 100% USDA certified organic produce

Full-time Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store

Meats naturally raised without hormones, antibiotics, or

Free nutrition coaching and classes for customers

growth promoters

Provides ongoing training for store associates

We only sell free-range eggs and have the highest quality

Training and education programs are supplemented by

standards for our dairy products: pasture-raised, non-

outside experts and materials

confinement dairy products

Leverage our Health Hotline magazine to educate

Carefully approved products that do not contain artificial

customers

flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners, or partially

Always AffordableSM Pricing

hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils

Focus on cost efficiencies to deliver value

Community

Competitively priced with a value advantage

good4uSM Crew Members

Supporting our communities and

against our larger format competitors

environment

Monthly Health Hotline magazine promotes

A well-trained, engaged Crew delivers excellent

Bag-free checkouts

discounts on items available for all customers

customer service

Local sourcing when available

{N}power® loyalty program members receive

Focused on the engagement, development,

Shared charitable gifts of $1 million

digital coupons, discounted pricing on certain

retention, and health and wellbeing of Crew

from company donations and

staple items (such as free-range eggs),

Crew safety and well-being is a priority

customer fundraising in FY 2021

personalized offers and other rewards

Promote from within mindset

Product and in-kind donations to local

Accelerated store manager training program

food banks totaled more than $3

provides high-potential store Crew members

million in FY 2021

with management training

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 056 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 705
Free-Float 46,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,20 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.13.68%368
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-20.64%21 019
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-8.38%19 577
CHEWY, INC.-24.64%18 692
L BRANDS-46.47%8 546
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-15.17%7 855