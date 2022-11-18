Advanced search
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
10.33 USD   -13.48%
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Investor Presentation - November 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Investor Presentation - November 2022

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in addition to historical information. All statements that are not statements of historical fact, including those that relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, future growth, pending legal proceedings and other financial and operating information, are forward looking statements. We may use the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend,"

"may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "target" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We cannot assure you that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, national, regional or local political, economic, inflationary, deflationary, recessionary, business, interest rate, labor market, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

In addition to the foregoing, we believe the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation include those referenced in Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 (the Form 10-K) and in our most recently filed Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this report. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. You are advised, however, to consult any disclosures we may make in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). Our reports and other filings with the SEC are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our reports and other filings with the SEC are also available, free of charge, through our website at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation provides information regarding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP (i.e., non-GAAP measures). We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including certain items such as impairment charges, store closing costs, share-based compensation and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the appendix to this presentation.

2

Who We Are

3

Natural Grocers® Overview

  • Expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements and body care products
  • We focus on providing high-quality products at always affordable prices, exceptional customer service, nutrition education and community outreach
  • We strive to generate long-term relationships with our customers based on transparency and trust
  • Operate 164 stores in 21 states west of the Mississippi River, as of 11/17/22

4

14

4

3

1

41

2

3

8

3

6

43

8

7

12

6

6

3

25

1

4

Our Five Founding Principles Drive our Core Competencies and Customer Loyalty

Nutrition Education

  • Full-timeNutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store
  • Free nutrition coaching and classes for customers
  • Provides ongoing training for store associates
  • Training and education programs are supplemented by outside experts and materials
  • Leverage our Health Hotline magazine to educate customers
  • Our investment to provide free nutrition education was more than $4 million in FY 2022

Highest Quality Natural & Organic Standards

  • We only sell 100% USDA certified organic produce
  • Meats naturally raised without hormones, antibiotics, or growth promoters
  • We only sell free-range eggs and have the highest quality standards for our dairy products: pasture-raised, non- confinement dairy products
  • Carefully approved products that do not contain artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils

Always AffordableSM Pricing

  • Focus on cost efficiencies to deliver value
  • Competitively priced with a value advantage against our larger format competitors
  • Monthly Health Hotline magazine promotes discounts on items available for all customers
  • {N}power® loyalty program members receive digital coupons, discounted pricing on certain staple items (such as free-range eggs), personalized offers and other rewards

good4uSM Crew Members

  • A well-trained, engaged Crew delivers excellent customer service
  • Focused on the engagement, development, retention, and health and wellbeing of Crew
  • Crew safety and well-being is a priority
  • Promote from within mindset
  • Accelerated store manager training program provides high-potential store Crew members with management training

Community

  • Supporting our communities and environment
  • Bag-freecheckouts since 2009
  • Local sourcing when available
  • Shared charitable gifts of more than $1 million from company donations and customer fundraising in FY 2022
  • Product and in-kind donations to local food banks totaled more than $4 million in FY 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 22:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
