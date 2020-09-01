Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Launches "Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods" Partnership With Beyond Pesticides In Honor Of Organic Harvest Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Organic Harvest Month (September), and its 5th year as America's Organic Headquarters®, Natural Grocers announces its partnership with Beyond Pesticides, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Natural Grocers is celebrating being Organic Month Headquarters and its partnership with Beyond Pesticides with an accompanying fundraiser and giveaways, exclusive educational programs, discounts, and more. Some of the festive highlights include the new "Organic Meal in a Bag" giveaway, a special free Nutrition Education organics program, and deep discounts for {N}power members.

In addition to our Five Founding Principles, "organic" is at the heart of who we are as a company. Natural Grocers only sells USDA certified 100% organic produce, and we've always been active in promoting and protecting the integrity of the organic label. We are Certified Organic Food Handlers, which means all stores are inspected annually by an organic certifying agency to ensure that we are only using organic-approved processes and cleaning products. This certification, plus our commitment to selling only 100% Certified Organic Produce, guarantees its integrity from farm to basket to table.

LADYBUG LOVE YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS

Ladybug Love is our motto, and we want you to make your neighborhoods friendly to ladybugs and other pollinators. To this end, our long-term partnership with non-profit organization Beyond Pesticides, kicks off on September 1, 2020 with a month-long fundraising campaign Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $100,000 in September for Beyond Pesticides through two in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides for every reusable limited-edition "Organic Month Headquarters" shopping bag purchased (retail: $1.99 ).

to Beyond Pesticides for every reusable limited-edition "Organic Month Headquarters" shopping bag purchased (retail: ). Natural Grocers' customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) at any one of Natural Grocers' 159 store locations.

Natural Grocers' long history as the national model for organic advocacy and as leaders in the organic movement makes them the perfect partner for Beyond Pesticides' mission to create synthetic pesticide-free local parks, safer for communities and pollinators. Currently, Beyond Pesticides and Natural Grocers are transforming Roosevelt Park and its Memorial Rose Garden in Longmont, CO by eliminating synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and converting exclusively to organic practices. Additional park projects in communities where Natural Grocers operates will be announced.

"At Natural Grocers we don't stop at the "Dirty Dozen"—we only sell 100% organic produce year-round because of our family's and company's dedication to improving human health, strengthening environmental health, and ensuring economic viability for future generations," explained Heather Isely, Natural Grocers Executive Vice President. "To that end, it is critical that the elimination of synthetic pesticides extends beyond what we ingest, put on our bodies and use to clean our homes, so we are proud to team up with Beyond Pesticides in their mission to transition local parks into safer gathering areas for our communities."

GIVEAWAY: THE GIFT OF AN ORGANIC MEAL

Give your friends, family, or neighbors a tasty and nutritious organic meal on Natural Grocers, with the new "Organic Meal in a Bag" giveaway. Nominate someone who has been an inspiration in your life by submitting a short essay telling us about them. Every week in September, we will select three winning essays and the nominees will receive all the fixings for a memorable organic meal, the accompanying recipes, a Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag, and a $5 Natural Grocers gift card. To nominate family, friends, or community members, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/organic-meal-bag-giveaway1

ROOTED IN ORGANIC

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, we can't pass up this opportunity to shed some light on the bigger role organics play in our lives, sometimes in unexpected ways. For Organic Month, our free Nutrition Education program focuses on the multifaceted benefits of eating organically.

Organics: Rooted in Life – Join Geoff Brokx, Natural Grocers' Nutrition and Quality Standards Specialist, as he discusses the human, environmental, and economic benefits of organic agriculture. The class will livestream on Thursday, September 3 at 6:00 p.m. MDT here

– Join Geoff Brokx, Natural Grocers' Nutrition and Quality Standards Specialist, as he discusses the human, environmental, and economic benefits of organic agriculture. The class will livestream on at here Meet Your Farmer – Follow us on Instagram @NaturalGrocers as we take virtual behind-the-scene looks at some of our 100% organic farm vendors who all met the rigorous regenerative and sustainable standards required to make it to our shelves. These weekly takeovers will include farm tours, educational content, and produce highlights.

– Follow us on Instagram @NaturalGrocers as we take virtual behind-the-scene looks at some of our 100% organic farm vendors who all met the rigorous regenerative and sustainable standards required to make it to our shelves. These weekly takeovers will include farm tours, educational content, and produce highlights. Why Organic is good4uSM – Come along for the ride as Natural Grocers helps you fall in love with organics. Every week in September, our experts will dig in to why going organic is not only good for you, but also has a positive impact on our planet and our economic viability. Learn why we're known as America's Organic Headquarters here

COOKING WITH HEALTH CRUSADER

You've seen her flying through Natural Grocers commercials, now you can join Health Crusader as she saves the world one bite at a time. Tune in to Natural Grocers' website as Health Crusader guides you through three good4u recipes:

Thursday, September 10 at 6pm MDT: Quiche

Thursday, September 17 at 6pm MDT: Berry Delicious Parfait

Thursday, September 24 at 6pm MDT: Chicken Enchiladas

FOR OUR {N}POWER FAMILY

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to weekly special sales throughout September:

September 3-9 : 7% off 100-percent organic produce

: 7% off 100-percent organic produce September 10-16 : 10% off Natural Grocers Brand Products (excluding bulk items, supplements and cleaning products)

: 10% off Natural Grocers Brand Products (excluding bulk items, supplements and cleaning products) September 17-23 : 10% off Natural Grocers Brand Products cleaning supplies

: 10% off Natural Grocers Brand Products cleaning supplies September 24 -30 : 10% off coffee & tea

Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 414112.

