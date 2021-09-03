Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Raised More Than $800,000 Over The Past Year For Food Banks In Its Communities

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Food Bank Day, Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces that its food bank donation efforts from August 2020 through July 2021 has raised more than $800,000 in its efforts to fight food insecurity. The donation translates to more than 3.2 million mealsi for people in need.

"We proudly partner with local food banks throughout the year because we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, healthy, nutrient-dense foods," explained Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers Vice President of Marketing. "We couldn't have done it without our customers! Over the past 20 years, we've donated 5 cents to local food banks every time a customer shops with a reusable bag. Next time you shop with us, be sure to bring your reusable bag to support your local community. Or, buy one of our bags and bring it back with you the next time you shop with us."

This month, customers have the opportunity to stop by one of their neighborhood Natural Grocers September 16 – September 18 and pick up a free limited-edition Organic Harvest Month reusable shopping bag, with purchaseii.

Natural Grocers is engaged in the following food bank fundraising efforts through the end of 2021:

In September, Natural Grocers will donate $2.00 for every Ladybug Zip Pouch reusable bag (retail $2.99 ) sold.

for every Ladybug Zip Pouch reusable bag (retail ) sold. From November 1 through December 31, 2021 , customers can donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register to help those experiencing food insecurity in their community.

Natural Grocers has been serving its communities since the beginning. The company was founded in 1955 on a commitment to provide its communities with fresh, high-quality, healthy groceries at Always Affordable PricesSM. Co-founder Margaret Isely would keep a community food cabinet at the first Natural Grocers store from which she would give families in need the ingredients for a nutritious meal. Eventually evolving into food bank fundraisers, this type of giveback has become a linchpin of companywide programs throughout the year.

"When we say we are here to serve our communities, we mean ALL of our community members, not just people who shop with us. Our parents taught us that it's our responsibility to support people who are experiencing food insecurity by providing them with the food they need to be healthy and active members of their communities," explained Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Chairman and Co-President. "Our fundraising efforts will always be part of our in-store programs, and we are so proud that, with the help of our loyal and generous customers, we have been able to donate over $800,000 to food banks this past year."

i Estimate based on our primary Colorado-based food bank's operational costs per meal. (See foodbankrockies.org for more information.) ii Limit one per customer. While supplies last; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

