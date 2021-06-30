Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : ™ Invites Its Communities To "Rock the Grill" All July Long

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better way to enjoy National Grilling Month than with Natural Grocers' new "Rock the Grill" event happening throughout July at all 161 stores. At Natural Grocers, summertime cravings are about culinary creativity, getting out of the kitchen and cooking everything on the barbeque. The month-long program is full of grill-tastic discounts to keep it sizzling, YETI® cooler contests to keep those beverages cold, imaginative BBQ dishes and mocktails, a food bank fundraiser, and more.

Level up the summer grilling experience with Natural Grocers' "Rock the Grill" event in July.

Rock the Discounts:

July Sizzling Savings i : From July 15 – 17, all customers will enjoy up to 49% off Always Affordable SM prices on high-quality products. Level up the summer grilling experience with savings on staples such as grill-able proteins , chips, non-alcoholic beverages, pickles, sauerkraut—even sunscreen.

Three ways to cool off with a YETI® Tundra® Haul cooler ($399 value)iii:

Rock the Grill {N}power Member Sweepstakes : {N}power members will automatically be entered to win a YETI cooler or one of ten $100 Natural Grocers gift cards, every time they spend $50 between July 15 – 17. Members can also enter online at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/rock-the-grill

More ways to "Rock the Grill" with Natural Grocers:

{N}power Exclusive, Free Limited-Edition Reusable Shopping Bag : From July 15 – 17, {N}power members will receive a "Rock the Grill" reusable bag with purchase iv .

: Natural Grocers will donate to local food banks for every "Rock The Grill" reusable bag (retail ) sold, from – . You Can Grill It: Keep the heat outside during the summer months with creative grilling dishes. Think outside the burger bun with pancakes, pizza, casseroles, desserts, and more. For delicious, effortlessly fun, and nutritious recipes, check out the Rock the Grill site: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/rock-the-grill

For a Natural Grocers store directory, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345v.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.