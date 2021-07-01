Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : ™ Revamps power®, Its Free Customer Loyalty Program

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --{N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer loyalty program, is getting an update, making it easier to earn reward points and take advantage of discounts, digital coupons, and other members-only features. Natural Grocers first introduced its popular {N}power program in 2005 to reward members with exclusive perks and even greater savings beyond the company's Always AffordableSM Prices.

Starting on July 1, 2021, {N}power customers will enjoy the following benefits:

Earning points is faster and easier : Earn one point for every $1.00 spent vs. differential point structures and clubs

: Earn one point for every spent vs. differential point structures and clubs Spending those points : Receive a $2.00 reward every time members reach 200 points, up to a maximum of $100 every quarter i vs. varying reward amounts

: Receive a reward every time members reach 200 points, up to a maximum of every quarter vs. varying reward amounts New reward: Annual $2.00 reward on customers' {N}power sign-up anniversary

Annual reward on customers' {N}power sign-up anniversary Special pricing : Includes popular items such as free-range eggs, avocados, whole chickens, almond butter, Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements, and more

: Includes popular items such as free-range eggs, avocados, whole chickens, almond butter, Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements, and more Surprise offers and bonus rewards: Throughout the year, members will enjoy exclusive access to promotions such as good4u SM Meal Deals and free items, such as free chocolate and reusable shopping bags during company-wide events

Throughout the year, members will enjoy exclusive access to promotions such as good4u Meal Deals and free items, such as free chocolate and reusable shopping bags during company-wide events Sign up reward: Kick-off membership with a $2.00 reward for signing upii

From July 1 – September 30, 2021, {N}power members will receive 10% off the complete line of Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplementsiii. The newly expanded product line offers a comprehensive range of more than 100 vitamins, herbs, minerals, and precision formulas made from high-quality ingredients and third-party certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). To learn more about Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements, click here.

Customers are invited to join {N}power by filling out a quick form here or by texting 'organic' to 72345iv.

Natural Grocers supports the communities it serves with its unique grocery shopping experience, free Nutrition Education, strict product standards, world-class customer service, and community outreach. At their local store, customers will find an array of fresh 100% organic produce, 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, the highest quality natural and organic groceries, vitamins and supplements, and household essentials.

For more information of the updated {N}power program, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i Rewards expire 30 days after the end of each calendar quarter.

ii Limited to one per customer. Submission of your valid phone number and email is required upon sign up. If we determine that you have violated our {N}power Terms of Use, including by attempting to abuse or manipulate the {N}power program, we may in our sole discretion terminate your account.

iii Valid for {N}power members only. 10% discount will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Offer has been autoloaded to your account. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; be sure to present your phone number at checkout to redeem your discount. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

iv Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

