Customers can enjoy deals of up to 55% off June 28 – July 3, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to plan an affordable, delicious and festive good4uSM July 4th with special deals, recipes and more, June 28 – July 3, 2024.

AN EXPLOSION OF SAVINGS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

The 4th of July is a holiday that brings families, neighbors and communities together. Whether you're packing a picnic to get away, attending a neighborhood barbecue, or it's your turn to provide snacks at the pool or post-parade, Natural Grocers has the ingredients, products and recipes to accompany this festive, summer holiday in an Always AffordableSM fashion.

June 28 – July 3: Enjoy a special spark of summer savings with up to 55% off select items:[I]

Pick up a tub of Bitchin' Sauce™ for dipping, spreading, marinading, or dressing up your favorite foods. Almond based and made without MSG or artificial additives, friends and family will enjoy this wholesome spicy kick ( $2.69 /8 oz).

for dipping, spreading, marinading, or dressing up your favorite foods. Almond based and made without MSG or artificial additives, friends and family will enjoy this wholesome spicy kick What's better than a bag of Siete Potato Chips ? TWO BAGS for $5 . Made with simple ingredients like cassava flour and avocado oil, this gluten free and dairy free snack will elevate any holiday gathering (2 - 5.5 oz/ $5 ) .

? Made with simple ingredients like cassava flour and avocado oil, this gluten free and dairy free snack will elevate any holiday gathering . Don't forget to pack the pickles with Woodstock®! Woodstock's Organic Kosher Pickles amplify any meal with a delicious salty, garlicky taste ( $4.89 /24 oz).

{N}POWER® MEMBER PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional rewards and savings including:

June 28 – July 3: {N}power members will enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase, at select stores where alcohol is sold. [ii]

{N}power members will enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase, at select stores where alcohol is sold. July 1 – 31: {N}power members can take part in the coolest "Spend and Win" of the year: {N}power members who spend $100 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers® branded cooler bag and drinks. One grand prize winner will win a TRIP TO NIAGARA FALLS![iii]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join.

FESTIVE 4TH OF JULY RECIPES FROM NATURAL GROCERS®

Get ready for a delicious Fourth of July with this festive recipe collection from America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM. The company's top chefs and nutrition consultants have everything you need to make your Independence Day celebration unforgettable. From mouthwatering Red, White & Blue Pork Chops to refreshing mocktails and patriotic desserts, you can explore healthy and flavorful recipes for a star-spangled feast!

Grilled Red, White & Blue Porkchops - One of the dangers of grilling food is the formation of heterocyclic amines (HCAs), carcinogenic compounds that form when meat is cooked at high temperatures—especially when cooked over a hot flame. But these grilled pork chops soak in a marinade that not only makes the chops extra juicy and flavorful, but also helps reduce the formation of HCAs (the secret is vitamin E)! This delicious recipe is perfect for Independence Day grilling.

- One of the dangers of grilling food is the formation of heterocyclic amines (HCAs), carcinogenic compounds that form when meat is cooked at high temperatures—especially when cooked over a hot flame. But these grilled pork chops soak in a marinade that not only makes the chops extra juicy and flavorful, but also helps reduce the formation of HCAs (the secret is vitamin E)! This delicious recipe is perfect for Independence Day grilling. Non-alcoholic Mojito - The mint in this spirit-free drink is refreshing and cooling, while including a healthy probiotic punch!

- The mint in this spirit-free drink is refreshing and cooling, while including a healthy probiotic punch! Nice Cream – No ice cream maker? No problem! Creamy, sweet, and so easy to make, Nice Cream is a perfect hot weather treat—keep a bag of frozen banana slices in the freezer so you can make it anytime the craving strikes.

Keep up on the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer this summer by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 6/28/2024 to 7/3/2024 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offer only available to registered {N}power Members in select stores from 6/28/2024 to 7/3/2024. Enter {N}power number at checkout to receive discount. Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 7/1/2024 and ends on 7/31/2024. One winner per store will receive a $50 gift card, equal to approximately the value of one cooler bag and drinks. Grand prize winner will receive a trip to Niagara Falls or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

