Product Info:

Description: Amy's Frozen Enchilada Verde Whole Meals 10 OZ
UPC: 042272000852
Article: 700795
Best By Date: 4/24, 8/24, 10/24
Lot Code: 60D2522, 60H2222, 60J2622

Recall Reasoning:

Possible Listeria Monocytogenes in cheese within this product.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 00:41:06 UTC.