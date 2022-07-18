Product Recall: Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams

Product Info:
Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams 3 oz
Article: 115468
UPC: 73230008535
Best By Date(s)/Lot Codes: Nov. 20, 2024; Nov. 20, 2025; Nov. 21, 2025/All Lot Codes
Recall Reasoning:
FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in affected product. Although there are no current government guidelines as to the amount of PFAS that can be safely consumed in canned smoked baby clams, it is out of an abundance of caution that Crown Prince is recalling this product.
