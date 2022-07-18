Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
16.83 USD   +2.19%
07/14Natural Grocers® Announces Nationwide Hiring Push and Increased Wages at all Locations, for Select Positions
PR
07/13Natural Grocers® Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 27, 2022
PR
07/13Natural Grocers Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Product Recall: Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams

07/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Product Info:

Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams 3 oz
Article: 115468
UPC: 73230008535
Best By Date(s)/Lot Codes: Nov. 20, 2024; Nov. 20, 2025; Nov. 21, 2025/All Lot Codes

Recall Reasoning:

FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in affected product. Although there are no current government guidelines as to the amount of PFAS that can be safely consumed in canned smoked baby clams, it is out of an abundance of caution that Crown Prince is recalling this product.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
07/14Natural Grocers® Announces Nationwide Hiring Push and Increased Wages at all Locations,..
PR
07/13Natural Grocers® Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 2..
PR
07/13Natural Grocers Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 27..
CI
07/12Natural Grocers® Joins Educational Panel for the Sustainability Showcase, Cedar Grove, ..
PR
07/06Celebrate Summer and "Rock the Grill" With Natural Grocers®
PR
07/01VOLUNTARY RECALL : Enjoy Life Foods: Bars & Cookies
PU
06/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : NGVC) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : NGVC) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : NGVC) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, : NGVC) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 056 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 373 M 373 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 705
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,47 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.15.58%373
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-14.84%22 734
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-3.66%20 584
CHEWY, INC.-27.68%17 939
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-23.25%7 107
L BRANDS-60.58%6 293