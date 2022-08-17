Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2022-08-17 am EDT
15.11 USD   -2.11%
11:34aPRODUCT RECALL : Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams
PU
08/11Celebrate 67 Years with Natural Grocers®, August 18th-20th, 2022
PR
08/08NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Investor Presentation - August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Product Recall: Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams

08/17/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Product Info:

Smoked Baby Clams Olive Oil 3 OZ
Article: 115468
UPC: 73230008535
Best By Date(s)/Lot Codes: All Lot Codes and Best by Dates

Recall Reasoning:

FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in affected product. Crown Prince has recalled ALL product rather than just the lot the FDA tested because the issue is environmental contamination outside their control.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
11:34aPRODUCT RECALL : Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams
PU
08/11Celebrate 67 Years with Natural Grocers®, August 18th-20th, 2022
PR
08/08NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Investor Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/04NATURAL GROCERS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-..
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (NGVC) NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE Posts Q3 Revenue $266.3M
MT
08/04NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
08/04Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/04Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 056 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 705
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,43 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.8.28%350
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-14.20%22 725
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-1.23%21 103
CHEWY, INC.-15.19%21 035
L BRANDS-41.22%9 383
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-1.86%9 088