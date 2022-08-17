Product Recall: Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams

Product Info:

Smoked Baby Clams Olive Oil 3 OZ

Article: 115468

UPC: 73230008535

Best By Date(s)/Lot Codes: All Lot Codes and Best by Dates

Recall Reasoning:

FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in affected product. Crown Prince has recalled ALL product rather than just the lot the FDA tested because the issue is environmental contamination outside their control.