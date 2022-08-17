Product Recall: Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams

Product Info:
Smoked Baby Clams Olive Oil 3 OZ
Article: 115468
UPC: 73230008535
Best By Date(s)/Lot Codes: All Lot Codes and Best by Dates
Recall Reasoning:
FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in affected product. Crown Prince has recalled ALL product rather than just the lot the FDA tested because the issue is environmental contamination outside their control.
