Product Info:
Dolcezza 16 OZ Gelato
Best By Date: 5/20/24-6/20/25
Plant Codes: 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065
|Description
|UPC
|Article
|Dark Chocolate
|857838006151
|783638
|Vanilla Bean
|857838006168
|799689
|PB Stracciatella
|857838006090
|791202
|Rstd. Strawberry
|857838006106
|783635
|Stracciatella
|857838006120
|783637
|Mascarpone Berry
|857838006083
|786364
Recall Reasoning:
Possible Listeria Monocytogenes
