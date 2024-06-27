Product Info:

Dolcezza 16 OZ Gelato
Best By Date: 5/20/24-6/20/25
Plant Codes: 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, 240065

Description UPC Article
Dark Chocolate 857838006151 783638
Vanilla Bean 857838006168 799689
PB Stracciatella 857838006090 791202
Rstd. Strawberry 857838006106 783635
Stracciatella 857838006120 783637
Mascarpone Berry 857838006083 786364

Recall Reasoning:

Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

