Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. In the Company's grocery departments, it only sells United States Department of Agriculture certified organic produce and does not approve for sale grocery products that contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. Its grocery product categories include Natural Grocers brand products; dry, frozen and canned groceries; meats and seafood; dairy products, and dairy substitutes and eggs. It sells a wide selection of private label repackaged bulk products. Its dietary supplement department sells name-brand supplements and a line of Natural Grocers brand private label dietary supplements. It offers different formulations and potencies for each type of product. It offers natural pet care and food products, and household and general merchandise. It has around 167 stores in 21 states.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers