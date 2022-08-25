Product Recall: Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini

Product Info:
Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini (Squeezable) 10.9oz
Article: 803438
UPC: 858313006208
Expiration Date: 3/28/23
Recall Reasoning:
Rushdi Food Industries is voluntarily recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 3/28/23 due to potential Salmonella contamination.
