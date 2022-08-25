Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVC   US63888U1088

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:53 2022-08-25 pm EDT
14.47 USD   -2.72%
12:18pPRODUCT RECALL : Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini
PU
08/17VOLUNTARY RECALL : Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee
PU
08/17PRODUCT RECALL : Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Product Recall: Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini

08/25/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Product Info:

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini (Squeezable) 10.9oz
Article: 803438
UPC: 858313006208
Expiration Date: 3/28/23

Recall Reasoning:

Rushdi Food Industries is voluntarily recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 3/28/23 due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 16:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
12:18pPRODUCT RECALL : Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini
PU
08/17VOLUNTARY RECALL : Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee
PU
08/17PRODUCT RECALL : Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams
PU
08/11Celebrate 67 Years with Natural Grocers®, August 18th-20th, 2022
PR
08/08NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Investor Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/04NATURAL GROCERS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-..
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (NGVC) NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE Posts Q3 Revenue $266.3M
MT
08/04NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 056 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 705
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,87 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.4.35%337
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-16.61%22 086
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-0.08%21 350
CHEWY, INC.-31.75%16 929
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-6.03%8 702
L BRANDS-47.04%8 454