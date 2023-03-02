Advanced search
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:06:19 2023-03-02 pm EST
10.88 USD   +0.32%
03/01Natural Grocers® Announces Third Annual 'Celebrate Colorado' Event
PR
02/24Voluntary Recall : Laird Superfood Various Creamers
PU
02/24NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Product Recall: Natra Bio and Bio Allers Various Products

03/02/2023 | 12:22pm EST
Brand Product Description UPC Article Lot Codes
Bioallers BIOA Allers Nasal Spray .80 OZ 371400708019 128927 221263, 222047, 222048, 222099, 222100
Natra-Bio NBI Cold & Sinus Nasal Spray .8 OZ 371400557112 128906 222016
Bioallers BIOA Mold/yeast/dust 1 OZ 371400702017 128921 222076
Natra-Bio NBI Childrens Allergy 1 OZ 371402301010 128957 222148

Recall Reasoning:

Nutraceutical = Better Being Company is initiating an FDA directed recall due to one of the ingredients, a homeopathic dilution of Epinephrine, being exposed to oxygen by the manufacturer. This exposure reduces the efficacy of the ingredient.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 090 M - -
Net income 2022 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 704
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,84 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Kemper Isely Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hallé Independent Director
Edward A. Cerkovnik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.18.60%246
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.10.60%26 255
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY0.35%24 850
CHEWY, INC.6.63%16 739
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.6.98%10 734
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-6.48%9 002