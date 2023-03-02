Product Recall: Natra Bio and Bio Allers Various Products

Brand Product Description UPC Article Lot Codes Bioallers BIOA Allers Nasal Spray .80 OZ 371400708019 128927 221263, 222047, 222048, 222099, 222100 Natra-Bio NBI Cold & Sinus Nasal Spray .8 OZ 371400557112 128906 222016 Bioallers BIOA Mold/yeast/dust 1 OZ 371400702017 128921 222076 Natra-Bio NBI Childrens Allergy 1 OZ 371402301010 128957 222148

Recall Reasoning:

Nutraceutical = Better Being Company is initiating an FDA directed recall due to one of the ingredients, a homeopathic dilution of Epinephrine, being exposed to oxygen by the manufacturer. This exposure reduces the efficacy of the ingredient.