Product Recall: Natra Bio and Bio Allers Various Products

|
Brand
|
Product Description
|
UPC
|
Article
|
Lot Codes
|
Bioallers
|
BIOA Allers Nasal Spray .80 OZ
|
371400708019
|
128927
|
221263, 222047, 222048, 222099, 222100
|
Natra-Bio
|
NBI Cold & Sinus Nasal Spray .8 OZ
|
371400557112
|
128906
|
222016
|
Bioallers
|
BIOA Mold/yeast/dust 1 OZ
|
371400702017
|
128921
|
222076
|
Natra-Bio
|
NBI Childrens Allergy 1 OZ
|
371402301010
|
128957
|
222148
Recall Reasoning:
Nutraceutical = Better Being Company is initiating an FDA directed recall due to one of the ingredients, a homeopathic dilution of Epinephrine, being exposed to oxygen by the manufacturer. This exposure reduces the efficacy of the ingredient.
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 17:21:01 UTC.