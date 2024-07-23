Product Info:
|UPC
|Lot #
|Description
|40647005389
|1120153
|Nature's Life L-Lysine 250 CAP
|7628004861
|1115309/1126658
|Soloray L-Lysine + Beta Glucan 60 CAP
|7628035281
|1117254
|Soloray L-Lysine Monolaurin 60 VEG
|21245515814
|1118124
|KAL Ultra Lysine Lips 60 TAB
Recall Reasoning:
Quality
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 23:22:06 UTC.