Product Info:

Product Description UPC Article Best By Date
Rise Brewing Co Original Oat Milk 32oz 860000709613 801580 10/1/2023 & 5/16/2024
Rise Brewing Co Vanilla Oat Milk 32oz 860000709668 805131 10/10/2023

Recall Reasoning:

A potential for microbial contamination due to a lack of sterility assurance.

