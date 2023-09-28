Product Info:
|Product Description
|UPC
|Article
|Best By Date
|Rise Brewing Co Original Oat Milk 32oz
|860000709613
|801580
|10/1/2023 & 5/16/2024
|Rise Brewing Co Vanilla Oat Milk 32oz
|860000709668
|805131
|10/10/2023
Recall Reasoning:
A potential for microbial contamination due to a lack of sterility assurance.
